Houthis threaten response to US strikes on Yemen: details of the statement
Kyiv • UNN
Yemeni Houthis have stated that the US strikes will not go unanswered, reinforcing their support for Palestinians. The Yemeni Foreign Ministry condemned Washington's actions, emphasizing the country's right to self-defense.
The Houthis promised to respond to the US strikes on Yemen. This is reported by Almasirah, reports UNN.
Details
The Yemeni paramilitary group "Ansar Allah" (Houthis) stated that the US airstrikes on their positions will not go unanswered. The political bureau of the Houthis emphasized that the attacks will only strengthen their determination to support the Palestinian people in their confrontation with Israel.
The Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned Washington's actions, noting that the country "will defend itself by all available means." The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' statement emphasizes that the American strikes took place against the backdrop of the resumption of the maritime embargo on ships that, according to the Houthis, are associated with Israel.
Recall
On March 15, US President Donald Trump announced the start of a military operation against the Houthis, explaining this by the need to ensure the safety of navigation in the region. Since October 2023, the Houthis have systematically attacked ships in the Red Sea, motivating this with support for the Palestinian movement Hamas. Strikes were carried out both on Israeli and commercial vessels of other countries, including the USA.
