Crimea is turning into a toxic dump: the aggressor buries soil contaminated with fuel oil directly on the peninsula - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
The invaders are bringing soil contaminated with fuel oil from Anapa to Crimea without disposing of it properly. This threatens an environmental disaster on the peninsula and poisons water resources.
The occupiers are turning Crimea into a toxic dump. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, reports UNN.
Details
The aggressor continues to destroy the ecology of the temporarily occupied Crimea, turning it into a landfill of toxic waste. Instead of proper disposal of soil contaminated with fuel oil from Anapa, the terrorists simply scatter it on the territory of the peninsula.
After the accidents of Russian tankers in the Black Sea, a significant part of oil products got on the coast, causing an ecological disaster. Moscow officially declares "cleaning" of contaminated areas, but in practice, waste is not even removed from the temporarily occupied territory.
In fact, toxic soil is simply sprayed around Crimea, threatening water resources, agriculture and the health of local residents. Therefore, the Kremlin not only ignores the problem, but also contributes to its deepening, using Crimea as a landfill for its own environmental crimes.
The consequences of such actions can be catastrophic: poisoning of groundwater, death of flora and fauna, and large-scale pollution of the coast. Such a policy of the occupation authorities once again proves that Crimea for the aggressor country is no more than a resource that can be depleted and polluted without any consequences for itself.
Let us remind
On December 15, two Russian tankers "Volgoneft" had an accident near the Kerch Strait, causing a significant oil spill. According to environmentalists, the consequences for the marine ecosystem can be catastrophic and last for decades.
As a result of the spill of fuel oil from Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait, about 50,000 birds and more than 100 dolphins died. According to experts, the real number of dead dolphins may reach several thousand.
