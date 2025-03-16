"Ukraine mourns with Macedonian friends": Zelensky expressed condolences to the families of those killed in a nightclub in Kochani
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the fire in a nightclub in Kochani. According to preliminary data, at least 50 people became victims of the tragedy.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the deadly fire at a nightclub in the city of Kochani in North Macedonia. He wrote about this in a post on X, writes UNN.
Tragic news about the deadly fire in Kochani. My condolences to the families and friends of the victims, President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, and the Macedonian people. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. On this sad day, Ukraine mourns with our Macedonian friends.
Let us remind you
On March 15, a large-scale fire occurred in the city of Kochani, in the east of North Macedonia, in the Pulse nightclub. According to preliminary data, at least 50 people died and dozens were injured.
According to local media, the cause of the fire at the disco was the use of pyrotechnics, where the Macedonian group DNA was performing.