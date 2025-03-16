The enemy's total losses in manpower since the beginning of the year have exceeded 100,000 people - Syrskyi
Kyiv • UNN
According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the total losses of Russian troops in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of 2025 have exceeded 100,000 people. The Defense Forces continue to destroy the enemy.
Since the beginning of 2025, Russian military personnel have lost over 100,000 people in the war against Ukraine. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on Telegram, writes UNN.
Thanks to the coordinated and professional work of our defenders, the total losses of the occupiers in manpower since the beginning of this year have exceeded 100,000 people
The general thanked the Ukrainian soldiers for their professional combat work and resilience.
"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the enemy along the entire front line," Syrskyi stated, showing footage of the destruction of Russian invaders in one of the front sectors.
