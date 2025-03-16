General Staff updated the losses of the occupiers: 1,400 people, 10 tanks and 78 artillery systems were eliminated in a day
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of March 16, 2025, the losses of the Russian army amounted to 1,400 soldiers, 10 tanks and 78 artillery systems. 20 armored combat vehicles and other enemy equipment were also destroyed.
Details
Combat losses of the enemy for the period from 02.24.22 to 03.16.25:
- Personnel: 894,240 (+1400).
- Tanks: 10325 (+10).
- Armored combat vehicles: 21478 (+20).
- Artillery systems: 24561 (+78).
- MLRS: 1317 (+2).
- Air defense equipment: 1104 (+1).
- Aircraft: 370.
- Helicopters: 331.
- UAVs of operational-tactical level: 29413 (+180).
- Cruise missiles: 3121.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automobile equipment and tankers: 40684 (+113).
- Special equipment: 3777.
