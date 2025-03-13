General Staff: About 130 battles were recorded on the front today, most attacks were in the Pokrovsky direction

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106782 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173601 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144886 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124871 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108158 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38587 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86227 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24126 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12017 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20998 views
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86260 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160347 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21016 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24143 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38603 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47308 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135872 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

General Staff: About 130 battles were recorded on the front today, most attacks were in the Pokrovsky direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16027 views

During the day, 128 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsky direction (41 attacks). The Defense Forces repelled attacks in the Kursk region and inflicted significant losses on the occupiers.

General Staff: About 130 battles were recorded on the front today, most attacks were in the Pokrovsky direction

Currently, there have been a total of 128 combat clashes on the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor attacked 41 times. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct operations in the Kursk region, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff briefing.

Today, the terrorist state launched 76 air strikes, using 101 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders used 1043 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out about five thousand shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas

- the statement said.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked five times in the direction of the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe and Doroshivka, three clashes are still ongoing. Hraniv and Kozacha Lopan were subjected to air strikes.

Three times the enemy tried to advance on our positions in the Kupyansk direction, near Golubivka, Zagryzove and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 Russian attacks today in the area of Torske, Yampolivka and in the direction of Zelena Dolyna, Hryhorivka, Nove, Novomykhailivka. Four attacks are still ongoing.

Seven enemy assault actions were repelled by our defenders in the area of Verkhnyokamyanske and Bilogorivka in the Siversk direction.

Currently, one enemy attack has taken place in the Kramatorsk direction. The enemy is attacking in the area of Chasovoy Yar. Our defenders gave a worthy rebuff.

In the Toretsk direction, our military repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Druzhba, 11 attacks were stopped by the Defense Forces, two are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor attacked our positions 41 times in the areas of the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lisivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novosergiivka, Kotlyarivka, Oleksiivka, Andriivka. Six clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's aviation carried out air strikes with KABs on the areas of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Oleksandropil, Grodivka, Sukhy Yar, Novopavlivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Leontovychi, Oleksiivka.

According to preliminary estimates, today the occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction lost 344 people killed and wounded. Our soldiers destroyed three mortars, two guns, eight units of automotive equipment, 11 motorcycles, a self-propelled artillery installation, eight satellite communication terminals, four UAV control points and two trench-based electronic warfare systems of the occupiers. Also, Ukrainian defenders hit three UAV control points and an enemy gun.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks. The enemy tried to break through near Constantinople. Voskresenka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Gulyaypole direction, our defenders repelled five attacks in the areas of Novosilka and Novopol, fighting is still ongoing in one location. The settlements of Novopil, Zaliznychne, Gulyaypole, Shevchenko and Vilne Pole were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled six attacks by the invaders in the area of Stepove, Pyatikhatok, Vilne Pole, Rivnopil, Shcherbaki, Kamyanske and in the direction of Novoandriivka, another eight clashes are still ongoing. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Novoandriivka and Mala Tokmachka.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the aggressor did not conduct active offensive actions, however, he launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Lvove.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct operations in the Kursk region, where our troops repelled 14 enemy attacks today, another seven clashes are still ongoing, the Russian invaders launched 29 air strikes, using 45 guided aerial bombs and carried out 183 artillery shellings.

Enemy losses per day: 1200 occupiers eliminated and 19 artillery systems destroyed13.03.25, 07:39 • 21187 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukraine
