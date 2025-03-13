General Staff: About 130 battles were recorded on the front today, most attacks were in the Pokrovsky direction
Kyiv • UNN
During the day, 128 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsky direction (41 attacks). The Defense Forces repelled attacks in the Kursk region and inflicted significant losses on the occupiers.
Currently, there have been a total of 128 combat clashes on the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor attacked 41 times. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct operations in the Kursk region, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff briefing.
Today, the terrorist state launched 76 air strikes, using 101 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders used 1043 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out about five thousand shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked five times in the direction of the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe and Doroshivka, three clashes are still ongoing. Hraniv and Kozacha Lopan were subjected to air strikes.
Three times the enemy tried to advance on our positions in the Kupyansk direction, near Golubivka, Zagryzove and Bohuslavka.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 Russian attacks today in the area of Torske, Yampolivka and in the direction of Zelena Dolyna, Hryhorivka, Nove, Novomykhailivka. Four attacks are still ongoing.
Seven enemy assault actions were repelled by our defenders in the area of Verkhnyokamyanske and Bilogorivka in the Siversk direction.
Currently, one enemy attack has taken place in the Kramatorsk direction. The enemy is attacking in the area of Chasovoy Yar. Our defenders gave a worthy rebuff.
In the Toretsk direction, our military repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Druzhba, 11 attacks were stopped by the Defense Forces, two are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor attacked our positions 41 times in the areas of the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lisivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novosergiivka, Kotlyarivka, Oleksiivka, Andriivka. Six clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's aviation carried out air strikes with KABs on the areas of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Oleksandropil, Grodivka, Sukhy Yar, Novopavlivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Leontovychi, Oleksiivka.
According to preliminary estimates, today the occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction lost 344 people killed and wounded. Our soldiers destroyed three mortars, two guns, eight units of automotive equipment, 11 motorcycles, a self-propelled artillery installation, eight satellite communication terminals, four UAV control points and two trench-based electronic warfare systems of the occupiers. Also, Ukrainian defenders hit three UAV control points and an enemy gun.
In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks. The enemy tried to break through near Constantinople. Voskresenka was subjected to an air strike.
In the Gulyaypole direction, our defenders repelled five attacks in the areas of Novosilka and Novopol, fighting is still ongoing in one location. The settlements of Novopil, Zaliznychne, Gulyaypole, Shevchenko and Vilne Pole were subjected to air strikes.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled six attacks by the invaders in the area of Stepove, Pyatikhatok, Vilne Pole, Rivnopil, Shcherbaki, Kamyanske and in the direction of Novoandriivka, another eight clashes are still ongoing. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Novoandriivka and Mala Tokmachka.
In the Pridniprovsky direction, the aggressor did not conduct active offensive actions, however, he launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Lvove.
The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct operations in the Kursk region, where our troops repelled 14 enemy attacks today, another seven clashes are still ongoing, the Russian invaders launched 29 air strikes, using 45 guided aerial bombs and carried out 183 artillery shellings.
Enemy losses per day: 1200 occupiers eliminated and 19 artillery systems destroyed13.03.25, 07:39 • 21187 views