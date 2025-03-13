Enemy losses per day: 1200 occupiers eliminated and 19 artillery systems destroyed
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on March 12, the Russian army lost 1,200 soldiers. 1 tank, 2 armored fighting vehicles and 19 artillery systems were also destroyed.
In the past 24 hours, on March 12, Russian troops lost 1,200 soldiers and 19 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 03/13/25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 890250 (+1200) people eliminated
- tanks ‒ 10307 (+1)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 21432 (+2)
- artillery systems ‒ 24409 (+19)
- MLRS ‒ 1314 (0)
- air defense equipment ‒ 1103 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 370 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 331 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 28983 (+71)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3120 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- vehicles and tankers ‒ 40355 (+81)
- special equipment ‒ 3777 (0)
Data is being updated.
To say that Russian troops broke through the border in the Sumy region is not true, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman of the State Border Guard Service. At the same time, according to him, the occupiers are trying to dislodge the Defense Forces from the Kursk region, conducting dozens of assault actions on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers.
