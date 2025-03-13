Russia has withdrawn a Kalibr missile carrier from the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy
Kyiv • UNN
Russia withdrew a ship with 4 Kalibrs from the Black Sea. At the same time, the aggressor country keeps 3 missile carriers with 26 missiles in the Mediterranean Sea.
The enemy withdrew from the Black Sea a ship that is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles. This is reported by the press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that as of Thursday morning, March 13:
- there are no enemy ships in the Black Sea;
- there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov;
- there are 4 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 26 missiles.
In addition, according to the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: to the Black Sea – 4 vessels that continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 4 vessels, 2 of which were moving from the Bosporus Strait.
The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added that the enemy continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems.
