Collision of a tanker and a cargo ship in the North Sea: 32 people evacuated
Kyiv • UNN
In the North Sea near the city of Hull, the cargo ship Solong collided with the oil tanker Stena Immaculate. As a result of the incident, a fire broke out, and all crew members were successfully evacuated to shore.
32 people were brought ashore after a cargo ship collided with an oil tanker in the North Sea near the city of Hull in the United Kingdom, reports UNN citing BBC.
Details
"32 people were brought ashore. Their condition is currently unknown," the publication writes, citing the port authority.
The tanker caught fire, and video from the scene shows thick smoke billowing from the vessel, as well as reports of a "large fireball."
It is reported that several people abandoned the ships after the collision.
According to tracking data, the US-flagged tanker Stena Immaculate collided with the Portuguese-flagged container ship Solong at 9:48 GMT (11:48 Kyiv time) while it was anchored.
Rescue boats and fire brigades are working at the scene, and a coast guard rescue operation is being coordinated.
The publication writes that Stena Bulk's CEO Eric Hanell confirmed that the entire crew of the oil tanker MV Stena Immaculate has been found and is safe. He stated that this is over 20 people.
Stena Bulk jointly owns the vessel with its American partner Crowley, which operates it.
He also noted that it is too early to talk about the causes of the collision in the North Sea.
