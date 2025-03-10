A tanker and a vessel collided and caught fire in the North Sea
Kyiv • UNN
Off the coast of East Yorkshire, a tanker and a cargo ship collided, and both vessels caught fire. Rescue services have been dispatched to the scene, and the crews have abandoned the ships.
A tanker and a vessel collided in the North Sea, both vessels are on fire. A coast guard helicopter is on the scene, reports UNN citing the Air Force.
"Her Majesty's Coastguard is currently coordinating the emergency response to reports of a collision between a tanker and a cargo ship off the coast of East Yorkshire. An alert was declared at 9:48 AM. A rescue helicopter from Humberside was dispatched, as well as lifeboats from Skegness, Bridlington, Mablethorpe, and Cleethorpes, Her Majesty's Coastguard aircraft, and nearby vessels with firefighting capabilities," the statement said.
Additionally
According to RNLI, four lifeboats were sent to the scene, which also reported that "several people had left the vessels."
In its statement, the group said it responded at 10:20 AM this morning.
"Reports have come in that several people left the vessels after the collision, and fires broke out on both vessels," the group added.
By 11:40 AM, one lifeboat had been launched, while three others continued to "support search and rescue operations."