General Staff: The enemy made 11 attempts to dislodge the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsk direction, as well as in the Kursk region, where there have been 8 combat engagements since the beginning of the day
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the enemy on the fronts. Most attacks are in the Pokrovsk direction, and fighting continues in the Kursk region. There were 64 combat engagements.
More than 60 combat clashes on the fronts, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. In the Kupyansk, Lyman and Pokrovsk directions, enemy forces are trying to push back the Ukrainian defenders. Fighting also continues in the Kursk region.
Operational information on the Russian invasion.
The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. Terrorists continue to destroy Ukrainian cities and villages with missile, air and artillery strikes. The Defense Forces are taking the necessary measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory.
At this time, 64 combat clashes have taken place. Today, the communities of settlements in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, such as Bachivsk, Yastrubshchyna, Mykolaivka, Khodyne, and Bila Bereza, were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire.
- In the Kharkiv direction
Four attacks by the occupiers took place near Vovchansk, Kamyanka and in the direction of Kutkivka, one battle is currently underway. The enemy launched an air strike on Udy.
- In the Kupyansk direction
As noted, Russian occupiers tried eight times to break through our defense in the areas of Petropavlivka, Bohuslavka, Lozova, Zahryzove, and in the direction of Kupyansk, one battle is currently ongoing.
- In the Lyman direction
During the day, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Novoheorhiivka, Zelena Dolyna and in the direction of Novomykhailivka. One battle continues to this day.
- In the Siversk direction
Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy assaults in the areas of Verkhnyokamianske and Ivano-Dar'ivka.
- In the Kramatorsk direction
Ukrainian soldiers are repelling two enemy attacks in the area of Chasovoy Yar.
- In the Toretsk direction
The aggressor carried out seven assault actions in the areas of Toretsk and Druzhba, six battles are ongoing to this day.
- In the Pokrovsk direction
Russian invaders made 11 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Sukha Balka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Uspenivka, Yasenove, Andriivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 10 enemy attacks, one battle continues to this day. Pokrovsk was hit by air strikes with CABs.
- In the Novopavlivka direction
The enemy tried six times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the area of Kostyantynopol. The enemy dropped CABs on Novopavlivka.
- In the Huliaipole direction
The invader attacked in the areas of Skudne, Prylutne, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Novopol. The enemy also fired unguided aviation missiles at Novopol, Novodarivka, Huliaipole, and dropped CABs on Shevchenko.
- In the Orikhiv direction
The enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of Stepove and Zherebyanky. All attacks have already been repelled.
- In the Dnipro direction
The enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched air strikes on Olhivka, Tokarivka and Mykolaivka.
- In the Kursk direction
Since the beginning of the day, there have been eight combat clashes, two of which are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched nine air strikes, dropping 16 guided air bombs, and also carried out 104 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.
