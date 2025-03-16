General Staff: The enemy made 11 attempts to dislodge the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsk direction, as well as in the Kursk region, where there have been 8 combat engagements since the beginning of the day

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 15818 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 105755 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168057 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105927 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342571 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173324 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144692 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196082 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124796 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108142 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
56%
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159402 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37560 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84923 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23216 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20085 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 15818 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85019 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 105755 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 168057 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159486 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20142 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23284 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37628 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47090 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135703 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

General Staff: The enemy made 11 attempts to dislodge the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsk direction, as well as in the Kursk region, where there have been 8 combat engagements since the beginning of the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 45119 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the enemy on the fronts. Most attacks are in the Pokrovsk direction, and fighting continues in the Kursk region. There were 64 combat engagements.

General Staff: The enemy made 11 attempts to dislodge the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsk direction, as well as in the Kursk region, where there have been 8 combat engagements since the beginning of the day

More than 60 combat clashes on the fronts, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. In the Kupyansk, Lyman and Pokrovsk directions, enemy forces are trying to push back the Ukrainian defenders. Fighting also continues in the Kursk region.

UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Operational information on the Russian invasion.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. Terrorists continue to destroy Ukrainian cities and villages with missile, air and artillery strikes. The Defense Forces are taking the necessary measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory.

At this time, 64 combat clashes have taken place. Today, the communities of settlements in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, such as Bachivsk, Yastrubshchyna, Mykolaivka, Khodyne, and Bila Bereza, were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire.

  • In the Kharkiv direction

    Four attacks by the occupiers took place near Vovchansk, Kamyanka and in the direction of Kutkivka, one battle is currently underway. The enemy launched an air strike on Udy.

    • In the Kupyansk direction

      As noted, Russian occupiers tried eight times to break through our defense in the areas of Petropavlivka, Bohuslavka, Lozova, Zahryzove, and in the direction of Kupyansk, one battle is currently ongoing.

      • In the Lyman direction

        During the day, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Novoheorhiivka, Zelena Dolyna and in the direction of Novomykhailivka. One battle continues to this day.

        • In the Siversk direction

          Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy assaults in the areas of Verkhnyokamianske and Ivano-Dar'ivka.

          • In the Kramatorsk direction

            Ukrainian soldiers are repelling two enemy attacks in the area of Chasovoy Yar.

            • In the Toretsk direction

              The aggressor carried out seven assault actions in the areas of Toretsk and Druzhba, six battles are ongoing to this day.

              • In the Pokrovsk direction

                Russian invaders made 11 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Sukha Balka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Uspenivka, Yasenove, Andriivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 10 enemy attacks, one battle continues to this day. Pokrovsk was hit by air strikes with CABs.

                • In the Novopavlivka direction

                  The enemy tried six times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the area of Kostyantynopol. The enemy dropped CABs on Novopavlivka.

                  • In the Huliaipole direction

                    The invader attacked in the areas of Skudne, Prylutne, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Novopol. The enemy also fired unguided aviation missiles at Novopol, Novodarivka, Huliaipole, and dropped CABs on Shevchenko.

                    • In the Orikhiv direction

                      The enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of Stepove and Zherebyanky. All attacks have already been repelled.

                      • In the Dnipro direction

                        The enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched air strikes on Olhivka, Tokarivka and Mykolaivka.

                        • In the Kursk direction

                          Since the beginning of the day, there have been eight combat clashes, two of which are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched nine air strikes, dropping 16 guided air bombs, and also carried out 104 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

                          In a week, sappers demined an area equal to 195 Mariinsky Parks in Kyiv - General Staff16.03.25, 11:58 • 61231 view

                          Ihor Telezhnikov

                          Ihor Telezhnikov

                          War
                          Kharkiv Oblast
                          General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                          Chernihiv Oblast
                          Ukraine
                          Kupyansk
                          Kyiv
