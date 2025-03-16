In a week, sappers demined an area equal to 195 Mariinsky Parks in Kyiv - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
The State Special Transport Service cleared 1,700 hectares of territory from explosives in a week, which is equivalent to 195 Mariinsky Parks. 828 dangerous objects were neutralized, mostly in the Kherson region.
In a week, the sappers of the State Special Transport Service cleared more than 1,700 hectares of territory from explosive objects. In total, 828 dangerous objects were found and neutralized, most of them in the Kherson region. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.
In a week, the sappers of the State Special Transport Service checked and cleared the territory from explosive objects, the area of which is equal to 195 Mariinsky Parks in Kyiv
In particular, from March 09 to March 16, the demining groups of the State Special Transport Service discovered, removed and neutralized 828 explosive objects. Demined and checked an area of 1739.29 hectares.
It is reported that most explosive objects were seized in the Kherson region - 500.
In total, since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, the units of the State Special Transport Service have discovered, removed and neutralized 218,059 explosive objects
It is known that an area of 193,870.04 hectares has been demined and checked, namely:
- roads – 1095.16 km;
- railway tracks – 2761.31 km;
- power lines – 534.95 km;
- gas pipelines – 82.77 km;
- residential areas – 381.18 ha;
- forests – 508.53 ha.
