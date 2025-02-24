A unique testing ground for AI in demining will appear in Ukraine

ukenru
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 5823 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 8738 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101769 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 81799 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110623 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116009 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143893 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115049 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167638 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 122279 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A unique testing ground for AI in demining will appear in Ukraine

A unique testing ground for AI in demining will appear in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23289 views

The Ministry of Defense will create a special training ground to test the latest demining technologies, including artificial intelligence solutions. The facility will form a bank of innovative solutions and a coordination platform for humanitarian demining.

Ukraine will create a special training ground to test the latest demining technologies, including solutions based on artificial intelligence. The Ministry of Defense, together with international partners, has already identified a location for its placement. This is stated on the ministry's website, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, representatives of the Main Directorate of Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety, the UN Development Program, the Ministry of Economy and the National Association of Defense Industry visited the location of the future landfill. 

In particular, the participants of the meeting assessed the effectiveness of the existing base and discussed the prospects of using it for testing advanced technologies.

In 2024, about 255 thousand hectares of land were demined in Ukraine - expert17.12.24, 15:02 • 42205 views

This is the first step in a strategic initiative to create an innovative testing ground. Together with our partners, we have identified key areas for further work and decided to create a training and testing complex for the development of the latest mine action technologies here, where we will not only modernize technologies but also form a bank of innovative solutions. This also opens up new aspects of international partnership 

- said Olha Drobot, representative of the Main Department of Mine Action. 

Over a week, sappers demined an area three times the size of the Vatican - General Staff23.02.25, 13:56 • 22864 views

In addition, UNDP and the Ministry of Economy have expressed interest in developing this project as a basis for the formation of a coordination platform for innovations in humanitarian demining. According to the information, it is planned to create a roadmap, form a working group and prepare for the first tests.

The participants of the offsite meeting also emphasized that the creation of such a modern training ground will facilitate the development of the latest technologies that will speed up humanitarian demining, improve the safety of deminers and reduce risks to civilians.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarTechnologies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
vatican-cityVatican City

