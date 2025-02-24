A unique testing ground for AI in demining will appear in Ukraine

Ukraine will create a special training ground to test the latest demining technologies, including solutions based on artificial intelligence. The Ministry of Defense, together with international partners, has already identified a location for its placement. This is stated on the ministry's website, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, representatives of the Main Directorate of Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety, the UN Development Program, the Ministry of Economy and the National Association of Defense Industry visited the location of the future landfill.

In particular, the participants of the meeting assessed the effectiveness of the existing base and discussed the prospects of using it for testing advanced technologies.

This is the first step in a strategic initiative to create an innovative testing ground. Together with our partners, we have identified key areas for further work and decided to create a training and testing complex for the development of the latest mine action technologies here, where we will not only modernize technologies but also form a bank of innovative solutions. This also opens up new aspects of international partnership - said Olha Drobot, representative of the Main Department of Mine Action.

In addition, UNDP and the Ministry of Economy have expressed interest in developing this project as a basis for the formation of a coordination platform for innovations in humanitarian demining. According to the information, it is planned to create a roadmap, form a working group and prepare for the first tests.

The participants of the offsite meeting also emphasized that the creation of such a modern training ground will facilitate the development of the latest technologies that will speed up humanitarian demining, improve the safety of deminers and reduce risks to civilians.