Over a week, sappers demined an area three times the size of the Vatican - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past week, the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations cleared 151.53 hectares of land and defused 317 explosive devices. The largest number of finds was discovered in Mykolaiv region - 289 items.
During the week of February 16-23, sappers of the State Special Transport Service conducted a large-scale demining of the territories cleared of explosive devices, the total area of which is 151.53 hectares, which is more than three times the area of the Vatican. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.
Details
In a week, sappers of the State Special Transport Service checked and cleared of explosive devices the area more than three times the size of the Vatican
According to the information, from February 16 to 23, the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations found, removed and neutralized 317 explosive items. The area of 151.53 hectares was cleared of mines and checked.
The largest number of explosive items - 289 - was found in Mykolaiv region.
Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, units of the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations have defused 216,226 explosive devices. The total area of the demined territory is 189,883.23 hectares. Also cleared:
- Highways - 1077.70 km
- Water area - 25.78 hectares
- Railroad tracks - 2736.21 km
- Power lines - 528.55 km
- Gas pipelines - 82.77 km
- Residential areas - 380.72 hectares
- Forests - 492.79 hectares
Rescuers once again urge citizens to follow mine safety rules. Markings, special tapes, "Danger Mine!" or "Stop Mine!" signs and red flags mean that the area may be dangerous.
If you find an explosive or suspicious object, you should immediately report it by calling 101 or 102.
In 2024, about 255 thousand hectares of land were demined in Ukraine - expert17.12.24, 15:02 • 42229 views