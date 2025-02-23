Over a week, sappers demined an area three times the size of the Vatican - General Staff

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 8711 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 26826 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 58505 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 36326 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 107774 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 93400 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111617 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116552 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147342 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115101 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 53968 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 80848 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 34451 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 103818 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 46520 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 58130 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 107729 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147317 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138324 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 170852 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 4797 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 23286 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131944 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133868 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162426 views
Over a week, sappers demined an area three times the size of the Vatican - General Staff

Over a week, sappers demined an area three times the size of the Vatican - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 22895 views

Over the past week, the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations cleared 151.53 hectares of land and defused 317 explosive devices. The largest number of finds was discovered in Mykolaiv region - 289 items.

During the week of February 16-23, sappers of the State Special Transport Service conducted a large-scale demining of the territories cleared of explosive devices, the total area of which is 151.53 hectares, which is more than three times the area of the Vatican. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

In a week, sappers of the State Special Transport Service checked and cleared of explosive devices the area more than three times the size of the Vatican

- the statement said.

According to the information, from February 16 to 23, the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations found, removed and neutralized 317 explosive items. The area of 151.53 hectares was cleared of mines and checked. 

The largest number of explosive items - 289 - was found in Mykolaiv region.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, units of the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations have defused 216,226 explosive devices. The total area of the demined territory is 189,883.23 hectares. Also cleared:

- Highways - 1077.70 km

- Water area - 25.78 hectares

- Railroad tracks - 2736.21 km

- Power lines - 528.55 km

- Gas pipelines - 82.77 km

- Residential areas - 380.72 hectares

- Forests - 492.79 hectares

Rescuers once again urge citizens to follow mine safety rules. Markings, special tapes, "Danger Mine!" or "Stop Mine!" signs and red flags mean that the area may be dangerous.

If you find an explosive or suspicious object, you should immediately report it by calling 101 or 102.

In 2024, about 255 thousand hectares of land were demined in Ukraine - expert17.12.24, 15:02 • 42229 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

