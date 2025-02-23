Over a week, sappers demined an area three times the size of the Vatican - General Staff

During the week of February 16-23, sappers of the State Special Transport Service conducted a large-scale demining of the territories cleared of explosive devices, the total area of which is 151.53 hectares, which is more than three times the area of the Vatican. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

In a week, sappers of the State Special Transport Service checked and cleared of explosive devices the area more than three times the size of the Vatican - the statement said.

According to the information, from February 16 to 23, the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations found, removed and neutralized 317 explosive items. The area of 151.53 hectares was cleared of mines and checked.

The largest number of explosive items - 289 - was found in Mykolaiv region.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, units of the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations have defused 216,226 explosive devices. The total area of the demined territory is 189,883.23 hectares. Also cleared:

- Highways - 1077.70 km

- Water area - 25.78 hectares

- Railroad tracks - 2736.21 km

- Power lines - 528.55 km

- Gas pipelines - 82.77 km

- Residential areas - 380.72 hectares

- Forests - 492.79 hectares

Rescuers once again urge citizens to follow mine safety rules. Markings, special tapes, "Danger Mine!" or "Stop Mine!" signs and red flags mean that the area may be dangerous.

If you find an explosive or suspicious object, you should immediately report it by calling 101 or 102.

