President of Finland: Putin does not want peace, Ukraine needs weapons
Alexander Stubb stated that negotiations with Putin are impossible because he seeks the destruction of Ukraine. Therefore, maximum pressure is needed on Russia: sanctions, assets and arming Ukraine.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb sees extremely small chances for negotiations with Russian President Putin on a ceasefire in Ukraine. He believes that it is important to "arm Ukraine to the teeth." UNN reports with reference to the BBC.
I don't think Putin wants a ceasefire, Putin doesn't want peace
The Finnish President stated that Russian President Putin still wants Ukraine to "cease to exist".
In this regard, the pressure on the Russian president must be maximum, Stubb said, also referring to the video conference of about 25 heads of state and government on Saturday regarding the situation in the war in Ukraine.
In this context: strengthening sanctions, using frozen Russian assets and "arming Ukraine to the teeth," the Finnish President noted.
Regarding the introduction of troops as part of a peacekeeping contingent, Stubb noted the following:
As soon as we have a clear plan, we will start implementing it, but there are at least 50 ways to do it.
President Alexander Stubb announced that Finland is ready for concrete actions as soon as a ceasefire or peace is reached in Ukraine. According to him, it is too early to talk about it
Finland has been an official member of the NATO military alliance for almost two years. The country has a border with Russia of 1340 kilometers.
