Zelensky and Stubb in Davos: Finland prepares 27th aid package for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Finland Alexander Stubb on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The Head of State wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

President of Ukraine and President of Finland discussed strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities, security guarantees and strengthening of sanctions against Russia - Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

"Bringing a lasting and just peace closer is our common goal, and I am grateful for all the assistance provided by Finland and the preparation of the next, 27th package of military assistance to Ukraine," Zelensky added.

On the sidelines of the Davos forum, the President of Ukraine met with the German Chancellor to discuss further support. Particular attention was paid to air defense and the creation of centers of unity in Berlin.