Zelensky and Stubb in Davos: Finland prepares 27th aid package for Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 121430 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 112646 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 120648 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122268 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 151371 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107196 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 149751 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104078 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113682 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 105684 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 133679 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 103432 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110052 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 107706 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 121430 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 151371 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 149751 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 179364 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 168851 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 107706 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110052 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 133679 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128455 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146165 views
Zelensky and Stubb in Davos: Finland prepares 27th aid package for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34472 views

The President of Ukraine met with the President of Finland at the World Economic Forum. The parties discussed strengthening defense capabilities, security guarantees and a new military aid package.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Finland Alexander Stubb on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The Head of State wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

President of Ukraine and President of Finland discussed strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities, security guarantees and strengthening of sanctions against Russia 

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

"Bringing a lasting and just peace closer is our common goal, and I am grateful for all the assistance provided by Finland and the preparation of the next, 27th package of military assistance to Ukraine," Zelensky added. 

Recall

On the sidelines of the Davos forum, the President of Ukraine met with the German Chancellor to discuss further support. Particular attention was paid to air defense and the creation of centers of unity in Berlin.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
alexander-stubbAlexander Stubb
finlandFinland
germanyGermany
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin

