Putin played his cards badly, relations with Trump escalated - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 398 views

Relations between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have escalated, despite Trump's previous promises regarding Ukraine. Putin rejected Trump's ceasefire proposals, continuing the offensive, which led to a change in the American president's position.

Putin played his cards badly, relations with Trump escalated - NYT

The relationship between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has become strained. This is a strange turn, considering how well things looked for Russia after Trump's election. The new president seemed to treat Putin with respect, and Putin seemed ready to get much of what he wanted in his war against Ukraine. Instead, Putin played his cards poorly, UNN reports with reference to NYT.

Details

During his election campaign, Trump promised to quickly end the war in Ukraine. When he took office, his administration was skeptical of Ukraine's aspirations for NATO, was willing to allow Russia to control the Ukrainian territory it had seized, was unwilling to spend much on Kyiv's defense, and was even willing to recognize Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014. This was a peace proposal that achieved many of Russia's military goals.

The publication notes that in February, Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a "catastrophic visit" to the Oval Office. Trump humiliated Zelenskyy as ungrateful on live television, insisting: "You have no cards now." He also said that Putin was a victim of an American witch hunt. The US began to pressure Ukraine to sign an agreement to transfer a significant part of its mineral wealth.

All this happened at a perfect time for Russia. It had lost about a quarter of a million soldiers in the war. Its economy was weak. But with a sympathetic American president, Putin was close to victory. But Putin was not ready to reconcile. As during the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, he believed he could get everything he wanted. In his arrogant position, he repeatedly rejected Trump's insistence on a ceasefire. He continued to strike Ukraine with horrific drone attacks.

- the material says.

NYT notes that "meanwhile, Putin continued his offensive on the battlefield, trying to seize more land and weaken the Ukrainian government. Although his exact plans are unclear, some American officials believe he wants to conquer Kherson, Odesa, or even Kyiv — large Ukrainian cities. American officials consider these ambitions delusional."

The publication adds that Trump watched all this with growing anxiety. In April, after a Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine, Trump wrote online: "I am not happy with Russian strikes on KYIV. This is not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP!"

Now Trump criticizes Putin, not Zelenskyy. After half a dozen calls with Putin this year, it seems Trump has changed his mind about the man. This week, he directly stated that he is not happy with Putin because he is killing Ukrainians. "Putin is throwing a lot of nonsense at us, if you want to know the truth," Trump said. "He is very good to us all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless."

If these words were uttered by almost any other politician in Washington, they would not be strange. But the fact that Trump said them shows how much Putin has alienated the White House – and potentially lost his chance for a peaceful negotiation process.

- the material says.

Trump resumed arms supplies to Ukraine after a short Pentagon pause. Republicans in the Senate are pushing for a new set of sanctions against Russia. Trump is considering this proposal.

Ukraine is tired of the war, but its will to fight remains, especially if Russia advances. It is innovating on the battlefield, and its drones are causing great damage to the Russian army. Promises of support from Europe and increased air defense from the US will make it very difficult for Putin to end the war by force - summarizes NYT.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Oval Office
The New York Times
United States Senate
The Pentagon
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
Kherson
Kyiv
