Stepan Yurchyshyn, a leading footballer and former coach of Lviv's "Karpaty", has died

On July 10, at the age of 67, Stepan Yurchyshyn, one of the most famous footballers in the history of Lviv and Ukrainian football, passed away. This was reported by the Ukrainian Association of Football, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that a brilliant scorer, a wise coach, a man of principles – he became a long-standing symbol of an entire era of Lviv football.

In 1979, he set an eternal record for Soviet football – scoring an incredible 42 goals in 42 matches in the First League for "Karpaty". In the same year, without playing in the elite division, Yurchyshyn made his debut for the main USSR national team - reminded the Ukrainian Association of Football.

And they emphasized that the football family of Ukraine lost a person who created history.

The time and place of the farewell to Stepan Yurchyshyn are promised to be announced later.

