Multi-level scheme of embezzlement of Kyiv budget funds: Kravchenko stated that 11 capital officials received suspicions

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
04:18 PM • 10004 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 59233 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 75000 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
01:33 PM • 41011 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 39825 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
July 10, 11:35 AM • 33986 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
July 10, 10:35 AM • 63493 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
July 10, 09:06 AM • 26842 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 30871 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 95605 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.2m/s
54%
743mm
Popular news
Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killedJuly 10, 08:58 AM • 51441 views
Britain announced a major defense deal with Ukraine: includes over 5,000 air defense missilesJuly 10, 11:50 AM • 12779 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 74298 views
Beijing reacted to the detention of Chinese citizens in Ukraine for attempting to transfer secret data about the Neptune missile system02:36 PM • 34235 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchase03:21 PM • 41982 views
Publications
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchase03:21 PM • 43061 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 59233 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 75000 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma12:07 PM • 75366 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 95605 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rome
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery sale05:43 PM • 3216 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 158813 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 287135 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 465027 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 292769 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Signal
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system

Multi-level scheme of embezzlement of Kyiv budget funds: Kravchenko stated that 11 capital officials received suspicions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1096 views

A multi-level scheme of embezzlement of city budget funds totaling UAH 196.4 million has been exposed in Kyiv. Currently, 11 officials have been notified of suspicion under various articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Multi-level scheme of embezzlement of Kyiv budget funds: Kravchenko stated that 11 capital officials received suspicions

A multi-level scheme for embezzling city budget funds has been exposed in Kyiv. As reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, 11 officials have been notified of suspicion today, according to UNN.

Systematic work continues to expose abuses in communal enterprises and departments of the Kyiv City State Administration. Prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, together with the State Bureau of Investigation in Kyiv, district prosecutor's offices, police investigators, operatives of the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police, and the Security Service of Ukraine, have exposed a multi-level scheme for embezzling city budget funds.

– Kravchenko reported.

The total amount of established damages is 196.4 million hryvnias.

According to the Prosecutor General, 11 officials have been notified of suspicion today:

– four — under Part 4, 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (appropriation, embezzlement of property on an especially large scale);

– six — under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence);

– one — under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or official position).

In particular, as reported by UNN:

- former deputy mayor – secretary of the Kyiv City Council, deputy of the Kyiv City Council of the IX convocation Volodymyr Bondarenko (damages of almost 700 thousand hryvnias due to unjustified salary accrual to an employee of the Kyiv City Council apparatus);

- director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration Ruslan Kandybor (damages of 164 million hryvnias due to the suspension of metro traffic between the "Demiivska" - "Lybidska" stations);

- head of the department of SCP "Kyivteleservice" (damages of over 20.5 million hryvnias due to the purchase of Internet equipment at inflated prices);

- deputy general director of KP "Informatyka" Ihor Buriak (over 2.1 million hryvnias in damages due to the purchase of computer equipment at inflated prices);

- chief engineer of the National Historical and Architectural Museum "Kyiv Fortress" (paid over 500 thousand hryvnias for improperly performed design work).

As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, suspicions were also received by:

- director of the executive State Specialized Forestry Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" (1.6 million hryvnias in damages during the purchase of tractors for the state enterprise);

- head of the monitoring department of the Department of Communal Property of the Kyiv City State Administration (privatization of communal real estate in the center of Kyiv at an undervalued price with damages of 2.7 million hryvnias).

In addition, according to the OPG, three officials have been detained and notified of suspicions of embezzlement or misappropriation of budget funds under Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including:

- chief agronomist of KP UZN Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv (payment for the supply of plants totaling 2.1 million hryvnias, which the enterprise did not receive);

- acting head of the urban planning, architecture, and land management department of the Shevchenkivskyi district state administration in Kyiv (purchase of modular heating system blocks at a price inflated by more than 1 million hryvnias).

- head of a separate unit of KP "Kyivpastrans" (purchase of railway equipment at inflated prices, almost 1.2 million hryvnias more expensive than market prices).

Regardless of positions or names — every case of budget embezzlement will receive a procedural assessment. Community money is not someone's private cash register. We will act systematically and effectively.

– summarized the Prosecutor General.

Let's add

The OPG reported that prosecutors will apply to the court with motions to suspend the suspects from their positions.

It should be noted that even now, work is underway to detain and notify suspicions to several more officials, so these are preliminary results – summarized the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9