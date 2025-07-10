Multi-level scheme of embezzlement of Kyiv budget funds: Kravchenko stated that 11 capital officials received suspicions

A multi-level scheme for embezzling city budget funds has been exposed in Kyiv. As reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, 11 officials have been notified of suspicion today, according to UNN.

Systematic work continues to expose abuses in communal enterprises and departments of the Kyiv City State Administration. Prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, together with the State Bureau of Investigation in Kyiv, district prosecutor's offices, police investigators, operatives of the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police, and the Security Service of Ukraine, have exposed a multi-level scheme for embezzling city budget funds. – Kravchenko reported.

The total amount of established damages is 196.4 million hryvnias.

According to the Prosecutor General, 11 officials have been notified of suspicion today:

– four — under Part 4, 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (appropriation, embezzlement of property on an especially large scale);

– six — under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence);

– one — under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or official position).

In particular, as reported by UNN:

- former deputy mayor – secretary of the Kyiv City Council, deputy of the Kyiv City Council of the IX convocation Volodymyr Bondarenko (damages of almost 700 thousand hryvnias due to unjustified salary accrual to an employee of the Kyiv City Council apparatus);

- director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration Ruslan Kandybor (damages of 164 million hryvnias due to the suspension of metro traffic between the "Demiivska" - "Lybidska" stations);

- head of the department of SCP "Kyivteleservice" (damages of over 20.5 million hryvnias due to the purchase of Internet equipment at inflated prices);

- deputy general director of KP "Informatyka" Ihor Buriak (over 2.1 million hryvnias in damages due to the purchase of computer equipment at inflated prices);

- chief engineer of the National Historical and Architectural Museum "Kyiv Fortress" (paid over 500 thousand hryvnias for improperly performed design work).

As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, suspicions were also received by:

- director of the executive State Specialized Forestry Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" (1.6 million hryvnias in damages during the purchase of tractors for the state enterprise);

- head of the monitoring department of the Department of Communal Property of the Kyiv City State Administration (privatization of communal real estate in the center of Kyiv at an undervalued price with damages of 2.7 million hryvnias).

In addition, according to the OPG, three officials have been detained and notified of suspicions of embezzlement or misappropriation of budget funds under Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including:

- chief agronomist of KP UZN Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv (payment for the supply of plants totaling 2.1 million hryvnias, which the enterprise did not receive);

- acting head of the urban planning, architecture, and land management department of the Shevchenkivskyi district state administration in Kyiv (purchase of modular heating system blocks at a price inflated by more than 1 million hryvnias).

- head of a separate unit of KP "Kyivpastrans" (purchase of railway equipment at inflated prices, almost 1.2 million hryvnias more expensive than market prices).

Regardless of positions or names — every case of budget embezzlement will receive a procedural assessment. Community money is not someone's private cash register. We will act systematically and effectively. – summarized the Prosecutor General.

Let's add

The OPG reported that prosecutors will apply to the court with motions to suspend the suspects from their positions.

It should be noted that even now, work is underway to detain and notify suspicions to several more officials, so these are preliminary results – summarized the Office of the Prosecutor General.