Kim Kardashian cuddles with a Tesla robot: new photo shoot sparks criticism
Kyiv • UNN
Kim Kardashian starred in a photo shoot with a humanoid Tesla Optimus robot. The photos sparked controversy and criticism on social media due to provocative images.
Kim Kardashian and a Tesla humanoid robot named Optimus starred in a photo shoot in which they posed as if they were a romantic couple. On Friday, the star shared photos from the shoot on Instagram, sparking various controversies.
UNN reports with reference to Kim Kardashian's page on the social network and the infobae publication.
Socialite Kim Kardashian has once again attracted attention on social networks after starring in a photo shoot for Perfect Magazine, which is dedicated to the Tesla humanoid robot and the automaker's long-awaited car, the Cybertruck.
The photos, which the celebrity shared on her Instagram account, show Kardashian and the Tesla Optimus humanoid robot hugging in bed, taking selfies, and holding hands.
Reactions appeared in the comments on Instagram, more like a controversial attitude to the new photo project of the famous socialite.
"You do everything for money, don't you?" - says one. "I'm disappointed. I won't support you anymore, that's for sure," writes another user; "It's a shame to pose with someone like that at this time," says a third commentator. In addition, there were more radical comparisons, such as "Kim Kardashian supports fascists", or reminders: "Kim, people are dying there..."
Whether Kim Kardashian wanted to make a political statement is unclear.
I think the main joke of this shoot with the robot is that I feel like a robot myself
For reference
Cybertruck, Tesla's newest pickup, stands out for its avant-garde design and autonomous driving technology.
According to the company's official website, this car is available in two versions: the Cyberbeast, which costs $99,990, and the all-wheel drive model, which costs $79,990, excluding Tesla benefits and discounts.
The main difference between the two models is their performance and technical specifications.
Cyberbeast is focused on providing higher performance, greater acceleration, power and load capacity, making it ideal for working in harsh environments.
The all-wheel drive model is a more affordable and functional option, making it suitable for those looking for a versatile and efficient vehicle for everyday use.
Let us remind you
Kim Kardashian has published a photo from the set of the "Santa Baby" video, where she appears in a beige bralette and leggings. The video, filmed in the style of old VHS tapes, caused outrage due to provocative scenes and the participation of Macaulay Culkin.