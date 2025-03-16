Xi Jinping declined the invitation to the summit in Brussels: details
Kyiv • UNN
The Chairman of the PRC refused to visit the summit in Brussels, dedicated to the 50th anniversary of relations between the EU and China. The event, important for the partnership, remains in question.
Xi Jinping rejected the invitation to the summit in Brussels. This is reported by the Financial Times, reports UNN.
Details
Chinese President Xi Jinping has refused an invitation to visit Brussels to participate in a summit dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the European Community and China.
The event, which was supposed to be a milestone in the development of partnership between Beijing and the European Union, is currently in question. Although earlier the President of the European Council, António Costa, and the Chinese leader expressed their willingness to dialogue in a telephone conversation.
Let's add
The last EU-China summit took place in 2023. Europe continues to insist on more balanced trade and transparent rules of economic cooperation, while Beijing focuses on strategic interests in Europe and Asia.
Diplomatic relations between the European Community and China were established on May 6, 1975.
Chinese President Xi Jinping held a conversation with Putin24.02.25, 11:58 • 21712 views