Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Chinese President Xi Jinping held a conversation with Putin

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a conversation with Putin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21347 views

Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Putin. The details of the conversation were not specified.

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, reports Xinhua, writes UNN.

Details

"Xi held a telephone conversation with Putin", reports the Chinese publication.

The details of the conversation are not provided.

Supplement

China stated that it expects that "all parties" regarding the war in Ukraine will gather together for peaceful negotiations, against the backdrop of the US and Russia's top diplomats meeting in Saudi Arabia for talks aimed at ending Moscow's war against Ukraine, from which Kyiv and its European partners were excluded.

China says it backs new US and Russian ‘consensus’ on Ukraine war21.02.25, 10:00 • 34571 view

China, as reported, has long sought to position itself as a potential mediator in resolving the RF's war against Ukraine, promoting its own vaguely formulated proposal for resolving the war. But its proposal has been overshadowed in the West by Beijing's deepening ties with Moscow.

President: China has not yet signaled support for Ukraine23.02.25, 18:26 • 23070 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
chinaChina

