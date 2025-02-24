Chinese President Xi Jinping held a conversation with Putin

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, reports Xinhua, writes UNN.

"Xi held a telephone conversation with Putin", reports the Chinese publication.

The details of the conversation are not provided.

China stated that it expects that "all parties" regarding the war in Ukraine will gather together for peaceful negotiations, against the backdrop of the US and Russia's top diplomats meeting in Saudi Arabia for talks aimed at ending Moscow's war against Ukraine, from which Kyiv and its European partners were excluded.

China, as reported, has long sought to position itself as a potential mediator in resolving the RF's war against Ukraine, promoting its own vaguely formulated proposal for resolving the war. But its proposal has been overshadowed in the West by Beijing's deepening ties with Moscow.

