China says it backs new US and Russian ‘consensus’ on Ukraine war

China says it backs new US and Russian 'consensus' on Ukraine war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34588 views

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that China supports the "recent consensus" between the US and Russia on ending the war in Ukraine. China is ready to play a "constructive role" in peace negotiations.

China supports the "recent consensus" reached by the US and Russia on ending the war in Ukraine, the country's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday, writes UNN citing Politico.

Details

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at the G20 summit in South Africa that Beijing "hopes that the interested parties can find a sustainable and lasting solution that takes into account each other's concerns", according to a statement released early Friday by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"China supports all efforts aimed at peace, including the recent consensus reached by the United States and Russia", and is ready to play a "constructive role" in peace negotiations, Wang's statement said.

Wang met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Wang's remarks came after US and Russian officials met this week in Saudi Arabia without the participation of Ukraine and Europe to discuss ending the war. The talks in Riyadh raised concerns that Washington and Moscow may reach a peace deal on terms favorable to Russia.

Supplement

Western officials have accused China of providing materials and technologies to support Russia's military machine. China has repeatedly denied these claims and insisted on its impartiality.

Last month, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Putin pledged to deepen ties between their countries, building on a declaration signed by the two leaders just before the invasion of Ukraine, which stated that China-Russia cooperation has "no limits".

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
wang-yi-politicianWang Yi (politician)
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

