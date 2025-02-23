ukenru
President: China has not yet signaled support for Ukraine

The President of Ukraine said there were no serious signals from China regarding support or an active role in resolving the war. Zelenskyy does not rule out cooperation with China, especially on issues of territorial integrity.

Currently, there are no serious signals from China about its readiness to support Ukraine or play an active role in resolving the war. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the forum “Ukraine. Year 2025” forum, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

“Before the war, we had a large trade turnover with China, and that was normal, we were making money, there was no war. There was a higher trade turnover in the agricultural sector than we had with Europe. So I believe that we can have economic relations with China and I believe that China should be present especially at the moment when the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine can be discussed. And if they can help us in this issue, in this point in relations with partners or in forcing Russia to recognize the territorial integrity of Ukraine, then why not? We cannot reject this or that help from our partners because we are at war. But there are no serious signals from China that they are ready for anything,” Zelensky said.

Previously 

Zelenskyy statedthat it is important for Ukraine to speak and engage China in negotiations, as well as to help put pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference and called on Beijing to discuss a peace formula, and invited his Chinese counterpart to visit Kyiv.

Alina Volianska

Politics
europeEurope
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

