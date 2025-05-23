Trump threatens Apple with 25% duty if iPhones are not manufactured in the USA
Donald Trump said that Apple must manufacture iPhones in the USA, otherwise the company will pay a 25% duty. Apple is expanding production in India, reducing dependence on China.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Apple will have to pay a 25% duty if phones sold in the country are not manufactured on its territory. Reuters writes about this, reports UNN.
Details
Apple shares fell 2.5% in premarket trading after Trump's warning, dragging down US stock index futures.
I have long informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones to be manufactured and assembled in the United States of America, not in India or elsewhere. If this is not the case, Apple must pay the US a tariff of at least 25%
It is unclear whether Trump can impose a duty on a separate company. Apple has not yet responded to Reuters' request for comment.
Addition
As Reuters reported last month, Apple is positioning India as an alternative manufacturing base amid Trump's raising tariffs on goods from China, which have raised concerns about the supply chain and fears of rising iPhone prices.
The iPhone maker said that most of its smartphones sold in the United States will be produced in India in the June quarter.
Let us remind you
Back in February, Apple promised to invest 500 billion dollars in the American economy over four years.
However, the actual transfer of iPhone production to the USA, as the publication notes, looks unlikely due to the lack of a qualified workforce, the lack of a developed network of suppliers and the necessary infrastructure.
At the same time, in recent years, Apple has been actively expanding production in India, trying to reduce dependence on China amid geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing.