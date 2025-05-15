The apple fell far from the tree: Trump wants Apple to stop producing iPhones in India

US President Donald Trump told Apple CEO Tim Cook that he does not want the company to move iPhone production to India. This is reported by Theverge writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, during a visit to Qatar, Donald Trump shared details of a recent conversation with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

I had a little trouble with Tim Cook yesterday. You're coming with $500 billion, but now I hear you're building all over India… We're not interested in you building in India - Trump said.

After the meeting, the former US President announced that Apple was allegedly planning to "increase its production" in the United States.

Recall

Back in February, Apple promised to invest 500 billion dollars in the American economy over four years.

However, the real transfer of iPhone production to the United States, according to the publication, seems unlikely due to a shortage of skilled labor, a lack of a developed supplier network and the necessary infrastructure.

At the same time, in recent years, Apple has been actively expanding production in India, trying to reduce dependence on China against the background of geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing.

After Trump's statements regarding the new duties, The Financial Times reported in April that the company intends to completely transfer iPhone production for the American market to India by the end of 2026.