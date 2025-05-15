The apple fell far from the tree: Trump wants Apple to stop producing iPhones in India

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.
06:19 PM • 1370 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

04:24 PM • 32895 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

03:22 PM • 34389 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 39946 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 80707 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 100973 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 156444 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 145789 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 296190 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 104276 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2.9m/s
70%
744mm
Popular news

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 09:17 AM • 78542 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

May 15, 10:49 AM • 67061 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 98488 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 52521 views

Zelenskyy Decided to Send Ukrainian Delegation to Istanbul

01:59 PM • 31145 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

04:24 PM • 32895 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 98843 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 175254 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 242200 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 296191 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

02:45 PM • 21367 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 52780 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 94879 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 130334 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 79613 views
Actual

TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

The apple fell far from the tree: Trump wants Apple to stop producing iPhones in India

Kyiv • UNN

 • 964 views

Donald Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with Apple's plans to expand production in India. He called on the company to increase investment and production in the United States.

The apple fell far from the tree: Trump wants Apple to stop producing iPhones in India

US President Donald Trump told Apple CEO Tim Cook that he does not want the company to move iPhone production to India. This is reported by Theverge writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, during a visit to Qatar, Donald Trump shared details of a recent conversation with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

I had a little trouble with Tim Cook yesterday. You're coming with $500 billion, but now I hear you're building all over India… We're not interested in you building in India

- Trump said.

After the meeting, the former US President announced that Apple was allegedly planning to "increase its production" in the United States.

Recall

Back in February, Apple promised to invest 500 billion dollars in the American economy over four years.

However, the real transfer of iPhone production to the United States, according to the publication, seems unlikely due to a shortage of skilled labor, a lack of a developed supplier network and the necessary infrastructure.

At the same time, in recent years, Apple has been actively expanding production in India, trying to reduce dependence on China against the background of geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing.

After Trump's statements regarding the new duties, The Financial Times reported in April that the company intends to completely transfer iPhone production for the American market to India by the end of 2026.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Tim Cook
Donald Trump
India
China
United States
Apple Inc.
Brent
$64.58
Bitcoin
$103,915.50
S&P 500
$5,913.64
Tesla
$344.41
Газ TTF
$35.29
Золото
$3,224.50
Ethereum
$2,566.22