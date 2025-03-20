Russian attack on Kropyvnytskyi: the number of victims has increased, including children
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a massive attack on Kropyvnytskyi, ten people were injured, including four children. Private houses and apartment buildings were damaged.
The number of victims as a result of the most massive attack by the Russian Federation on Kropyvnytskyi has increased. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Police.
Details
It is noted that as of 07:15 it is known that ten residents received bodily injuries, including four children. Everyone was promptly provided with medical assistance, and several citizens were hospitalized.
Private houses in the residential sector and multi-storey buildings were damaged in the city. ... Policemen and rescuers are working at the scene to provide citizens with the necessary assistance
Law enforcement officers also informed that a mobile point has been deployed on Myru Street near the damaged multi-story building, where police and DSN psychologists continue to work.
Reminder
Kropyvnytskyi experienced the most massive enemy attack tonight. The city was attacked by more than 20 Russian drones, which mainly hit residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.
