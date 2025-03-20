Kropyvnytskyi survived the most massive attack by Russians: there are wounded, including a child
Residential buildings were damaged in Kropyvnytskyi as a result of a massive attack, there are wounded, including a child. An invincibility point has been deployed, and municipal services are eliminating the consequences.
Kropyvnytskyi experienced the most massive enemy attack tonight. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the regional military administration, Andriy Raikovych, UNN informs.
He noted that peaceful residential buildings were destroyed as a result of the strikes.
Private sector, multi-storey buildings. As a mockery - enemy drones hit Myru Street
The Regional Military Administration said that as a result of the Russian attack, there were no deaths, but there were wounded, including a child.
Doctors of the regional hospital and emergency medical service promptly provide first aid. Several surgical interventions were performed. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service are working with the victims.
According to Raikovych, a mobile point of invincibility will be deployed in Kropyvnytskyi. In the morning, all municipal services of the city will work to eliminate the consequences.
Late in the evening on Wednesday, March 19, the enemy launched a massive attack with drones on Kropyvnytskyi. There were at least 30 explosions in the city.
Railway infrastructure was damaged due to the evening shelling of the Kirovohrad region. Ukrzaliznytsia changed the route of trains.
