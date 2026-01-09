$42.990.27
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"
07:00 AM • 6492 views
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officers
06:46 AM • 7978 views
Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized
January 8, 05:08 PM • 43746 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 51179 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 40595 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 53151 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 31699 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 20440 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 16732 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives do
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 53140 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 81979 views
NASA prematurely brings 4 astronauts back from ISS due to medical issues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

NASA has announced the early return of the Crew-11 SpaceX mission with four astronauts from the ISS due to medical issues of one of the crew members. This is the first medical evacuation from the International Space Station in history.

NASA prematurely brings 4 astronauts back from ISS due to medical issues

NASA says it will bring 4 astronauts home earlier than planned. For the first time in history, astronauts will leave the International Space Station early due to medical issues. This is reported by UNN with reference to space.com and the ISS press service.

Details

The International Space Station announced that it would return the Crew-11 SpaceX mission to Earth earlier than scheduled due to a crew member's medical issues while considering options to accelerate the Crew-12 launch.

This is not an emergency return, although we always maintain that capability, and NASA and our partners regularly train for it.

- said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.

At the same time, according to space.com, after Crew-11 departs, only three people are likely to work on the ISS for some time - Christopher Williams of NASA and cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikaev. This trio arrived at the orbital laboratory on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft on November 27.

Recall

NASA has been unable to re-establish contact with the MAVEN probe, which disappeared in Mars orbit on December 6, 2025, for almost a month. Telemetry analysis indicates an unplanned rotation of the spacecraft, and resuscitation attempts have been suspended until January 16, 2026, due to an astronomical phenomenon.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
SpaceX
NASA