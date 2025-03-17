Russians shelled Kupianshchyna: there are wounded and destruction
Kyiv • UNN
On March 16, Russian troops shelled the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling, four people were injured, residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.
On March 16, the Russian army attacked the Kupyansk district in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling, four people were injured. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (OVA) and the Regional Prosecutor's Office.
Details
It is noted that on Sunday, March 16, at approximately 15:40, Russian troops struck Kupyansk.
At about 15:40, Russian troops struck Kupyansk. As a result of the shelling, a residential building was destroyed
According to the city authorities, the occupiers launched another strike on the city using a guided aerial bomb. As a result of the explosion, a 56-year-old man was injured. He refused hospitalization.
According to the prosecutor's office, the Russian army attacked the city with a FAB-500 with a unified planning and correction module (UMPC) - an aerodynamic kit that is attached to free-falling aerial bombs and turns them into guided aerial bombs.
In addition, the Russian Armed Forces shelled the village of Velyka Shapkivka, Kindrashivska community, Kupyansk district.
Three people were injured - two women aged 75 and 55, as well as a 65-year-old man
Residential buildings and outbuildings came under attack.
Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the fact of committing a war crime - Part 1 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Reminder
As a result of a drone attack on the village of Zolota Balka, a 67-year-old woman was killed. Her 70-year-old husband was injured and hospitalized.
