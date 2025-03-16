Terrorists shelled Kherson region: there are victims and wounded, including a child
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy troops struck more than 30 settlements in Kherson region, damaging infrastructure and residential buildings. One person died, 11 were injured.
Kherson region is once again under enemy fire. Unfortunately, there are casualties and injured. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.
Details
According to the information, enemy troops carried out shelling and air strikes on more than 30 settlements in the region, including Antonivka, Inzhenerne, Stepanivka, Pridniprovske, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Beryslav, Khreshchenivka, Dudchany, Gavrylivka, Kachkarivka, Novonikolaevka, Zolota Balka, Zmiivka, Novoberyslav, Mykhailivka, Berehove, Vesele, Dniprovske, Ivanivka, Kizomys, Mykilske, Monastirske, Otradokamyanka, Olhivka, Osokorivka, Sablukivka, Tokarivka, Shylova Balka, Zelenivka and the regional center – the city of Kherson.
Critical and social infrastructure facilities, as well as residential areas, came under attack. As a result of the attacks, two apartment buildings and nine private houses were damaged. In addition, enemy shells destroyed garage premises and civilian cars.
The most tragic consequence of the shelling was casualties among the civilian population. Over the past day, one person died and 11 were injured, including one child, due to the aggression.
Shelling of Kherson region: there are victims and wounded, including a child14.03.25, 08:09 • 25783 views