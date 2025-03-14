Shelling of Kherson region: there are victims and wounded, including a child
Kyiv • UNN
Terrorist troops massively shelled the Kherson region, including residential areas and infrastructure. One person died, nine were injured.
The enemy continues to shell the Kherson region, resulting in casualties and injuries. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.
Details
Over the past day, enemy forces carried out a massive shelling of a number of settlements in the Kherson region. Dozens of cities and villages, including Kherson, came under enemy fire.
The occupiers attacked residential areas, critical infrastructure and social facilities.
These attacks damaged apartment buildings, private houses, outbuildings, and a cell tower. In addition, terrorist shells destroyed a civilian car.
Unfortunately, the attacks resulted in casualties – one person died and nine more were injured, including a child.
