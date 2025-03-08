As a result of the attacks by the Russian Federation on the Kherson region, one person has died and four have been injured since the morning
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the occupiers' attacks on the Kherson region, one man was killed by a drone strike. Four more civilians were injured as a result of artillery shelling and UAV attacks.
In the Kherson region, as a result of attacks by Russian troops today, one man was killed - from a drone strike on a car, and four other civilians were injured as a result of artillery shelling and drone attacks, reported on Saturday the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin and in the Kherson RMA on Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
The Russian occupation army killed another resident of Kherson region. Approximately at 8:40 in the Naddnipryansky district, the enemy attacked a civilian car, dropping explosives on it from a UAV. A 54-year-old man sustained fatal injuries," Prokudin wrote.
According to the RMA, today:
- Kherson. The Russian army shelled the Dnipro district. As a result of the shelling, a couple was injured - an 86-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man.
- Kherson. A 74-year-old resident of Kherson, who was hit by a Russian drone, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. As a result of the explosion, the man suffered a traumatic amputation of his leg.
- Bilozirka. Around 13:30, the occupiers shelled Bilozirka. As a result of the shelling, a 50-year-old local resident was injured. At the moment of the strike, he was in the house.
Supplement
According to the head of the RMA, over the past day, Russian military forces shelled residential areas of settlements in the region, damaging 4 apartment buildings and 17 private houses. The occupiers also destroyed an agricultural enterprise, a factory, a gas pipeline, and private vehicles.
Initially, it was reported that 5 people were injured due to Russian aggression. Later, Prokudin reported one fatality due to Russian shelling the day before in Mykilske. The RMA reported another injured woman due to Russian shelling last night in Tekstylne.