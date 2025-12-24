Netanyahu accuses Hamas of truce violation over Rafah explosion – Israel promises response

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the preparation of retaliatory measures after a bomb explosion incident in which an IDF officer was wounded. The head of government accused Hamas of refusing to disarm, as stipulated by the current agreement. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The explosion occurred in the Rafah area near an Israeli military vehicle. According to the army, one officer sustained minor injuries. Speaking at an Air Force pilot graduation ceremony, Netanyahu emphasized that Hamas is ignoring the terms of the October ceasefire agreement.

Israel will respond accordingly — he said, adding that the group clearly demonstrated no intention of disarming.

Hamas's response and the role of mediators

Hamas representative Mahmoud Mardawi officially denied the militants' involvement in the incident. According to him, the detonation was caused by ammunition left over from previous hostilities.

The explosion was caused by bombs left by the enemy that had not previously exploded, and we informed the mediators about this — Mardawi stated on the X network.

Risks to the truce

The situation in Rafah remains tense, as Israeli forces continue to operate in certain areas of this sector. The exchange of accusations threatens the stability of the truce, as Israel views this explosion as a targeted attack on its forces, while Hamas appeals to mediators, accusing the IDF of improper clearing of territories from unexploded ordnance.

