Exclusive
03:03 PM • 10488 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:30 PM • 12509 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
02:18 PM • 10591 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 15194 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 22615 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 15961 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 18048 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 34591 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 50124 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 68980 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Fox News

Netanyahu accuses Hamas of truce violation over Rafah explosion – Israel promises response

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announced preparations for a response after the explosion incident in Rafah, which injured an IDF officer. Hamas denies involvement, claiming the explosion was caused by old ammunition.

Netanyahu accuses Hamas of truce violation over Rafah explosion – Israel promises response

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the preparation of retaliatory measures after a bomb explosion incident in which an IDF officer was wounded. The head of government accused Hamas of refusing to disarm, as stipulated by the current agreement. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The explosion occurred in the Rafah area near an Israeli military vehicle. According to the army, one officer sustained minor injuries. Speaking at an Air Force pilot graduation ceremony, Netanyahu emphasized that Hamas is ignoring the terms of the October ceasefire agreement.

Israel will respond accordingly

— he said, adding that the group clearly demonstrated no intention of disarming.

Hamas's response and the role of mediators

Hamas representative Mahmoud Mardawi officially denied the militants' involvement in the incident. According to him, the detonation was caused by ammunition left over from previous hostilities.

Former aide stated that Netanyahu sought ways to avoid responsibility for the October 7 Hamas attack23.12.25, 19:22 • 3618 views

The explosion was caused by bombs left by the enemy that had not previously exploded, and we informed the mediators about this 

— Mardawi stated on the X network.

Risks to the truce

The situation in Rafah remains tense, as Israeli forces continue to operate in certain areas of this sector. The exchange of accusations threatens the stability of the truce, as Israel views this explosion as a targeted attack on its forces, while Hamas appeals to mediators, accusing the IDF of improper clearing of territories from unexploded ordnance.

"We will never leave Gaza": Israeli Defense Minister refutes rumors of enclave resettlement, but confirms military presence23.12.25, 20:20 • 3966 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
Reuters
Israel Defense Forces
Rafah
Gaza Strip