Former aide stated that Netanyahu sought ways to avoid responsibility for the October 7 Hamas attack

Eli Feldstein, former spokesman for the Israeli Prime Minister, who is currently on trial, has made sensational accusations against Benjamin Netanyahu. In an interview with Kan TV channel, he claims that immediately after the Hamas attack in October 2023, the country's leader focused not on security, but on preserving his own reputation. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Feldstein, Netanyahu instructed him to develop a strategy to neutralize media criticism regarding security failures.

Feldstein stated that the Israeli leader was extremely concerned about the public's reaction to the deadliest attack in the country's history. Instead of admitting guilt, the prime minister's entourage allegedly tried to completely erase mentions of his responsibility from the public space.

He asked me, "What are they saying in the news? Are they still talking about responsibility?" He wanted me to come up with something that could be said to offset the media storm around the question of whether or not the prime minister took responsibility — said Feldstein.

The witness added that during this conversation, Netanyahu looked "panicked," and later a direct instruction came from the prime minister's inner circle – to exclude the word "responsibility" from all official statements.

Official reaction and context of the case

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office rejected all accusations, calling Feldstein's words an attempt to defend himself in court. It should be recalled that the former assistant himself is accused of illegally leaking secret data to foreign media in order to manipulate public opinion in favor of Netanyahu.

These statements come against the backdrop of ongoing protests in Israel demanding an independent state investigation into the events of October 7, 2023, which Netanyahu has consistently resisted.

