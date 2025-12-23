$42.150.10
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Publications
Exclusives
Former aide stated that Netanyahu sought ways to avoid responsibility for the October 7 Hamas attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

Former aide to Israeli Prime Minister Eli Feldstein stated that after the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, Benjamin Netanyahu sought ways to avoid responsibility. According to Feldstein, Netanyahu instructed him to develop a strategy to neutralize media criticism regarding security failures.

Former aide stated that Netanyahu sought ways to avoid responsibility for the October 7 Hamas attack

Eli Feldstein, former spokesman for the Israeli Prime Minister, who is currently on trial, has made sensational accusations against Benjamin Netanyahu. In an interview with Kan TV channel, he claims that immediately after the Hamas attack in October 2023, the country's leader focused not on security, but on preserving his own reputation. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Feldstein, Netanyahu instructed him to develop a strategy to neutralize media criticism regarding security failures.

Feldstein stated that the Israeli leader was extremely concerned about the public's reaction to the deadliest attack in the country's history. Instead of admitting guilt, the prime minister's entourage allegedly tried to completely erase mentions of his responsibility from the public space.

Netanyahu announced the proximity of the second phase of the plan to end the war in Gaza08.12.25, 19:55 • 3140 views

He asked me, "What are they saying in the news? Are they still talking about responsibility?" He wanted me to come up with something that could be said to offset the media storm around the question of whether or not the prime minister took responsibility 

— said Feldstein.

The witness added that during this conversation, Netanyahu looked "panicked," and later a direct instruction came from the prime minister's inner circle – to exclude the word "responsibility" from all official statements.

Official reaction and context of the case

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office rejected all accusations, calling Feldstein's words an attempt to defend himself in court. It should be recalled that the former assistant himself is accused of illegally leaking secret data to foreign media in order to manipulate public opinion in favor of Netanyahu.

These statements come against the backdrop of ongoing protests in Israel demanding an independent state investigation into the events of October 7, 2023, which Netanyahu has consistently resisted.

Netanyahu and Trump to discuss "Iranian threat" and future of Gaza22.12.25, 22:56 • 3890 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip