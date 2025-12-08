Netanyahu announced the proximity of the second phase of the plan to end the war in Gaza

$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
05:26 PM • 2588 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
02:55 PM • 11113 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 14729 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 21898 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 26354 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 26242 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 17050 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 28379 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
December 8, 10:37 AM • 13744 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
December 8, 10:00 AM • 13828 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1m/s
86%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy postponed the appointment of a new head of the Presidential Office until his return from abroad - MPDecember 8, 08:22 AM • 22458 views
Syrskyi revealed the "demand of the time" for BGMT and pointed out the importance of adapting recruits amid a "significant number of AWOL cases"December 8, 09:07 AM • 9712 views
In Russian units, those killed in the Pokrovsk direction are massively registered as "AWOL" - "Atesh"December 8, 09:29 AM • 20127 views
US Congress allocated $800 million in aid to Ukraine for two years - media01:08 PM • 4646 views
A number of regions are switching to emergency power outages: what is known02:17 PM • 9306 views
Publications
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhoto03:38 PM • 3822 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 26355 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 26242 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 28379 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 35617 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros03:34 PM • 3334 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 35620 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 54820 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 65072 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 65823 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
YouTube
TikTok
Film

Netanyahu announced the proximity of the second phase of the plan to end the war in Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the proximity of the second phase of the US-brokered plan to end the war in Gaza, but key issues have yet to be resolved. Hamas is ready to consider freezing or storing weapons, and the search for a deceased Israeli hostage has been resumed.

Netanyahu announced the proximity of the second phase of the plan to end the war in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the second phase of the US-brokered plan to end the war in Gaza is close, but key issues still need to be resolved, UNN reports.

Details

Under the second phase of President Donald Trump's plan, Israel is to withdraw its troops further from Gaza after a transitional authority is formed and international security forces are deployed. Hamas is to disarm and begin reconstruction.

Due to unresolved issues regarding Hamas's disarmament, one senior official stated that the group is willing to consider "freezing or storing" its remaining weapons.

The US and other mediators are pressuring both sides, seeking to move to the next stages of Trump's plan.

According to Arab media reports, the Red Cross group and members of Hamas's armed wing are resuming the search for the last deceased Israeli hostage, police sergeant Ran Gvili, in the Zeitoun area of Gaza City.

Israel to open Rafah border crossing to allow Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip03.12.25, 20:40 • 3950 views

Gvili was killed in attacks organized by Hamas on October 7, 2023, and his body is to be returned under the terms of the initial ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. "We will retrieve him," Netanyahu said at a press conference on Sunday.

Two months after the Gaza ceasefire agreement came into effect, both sides continue to accuse each other of daily violations. Israeli forces still control more than half of the Gaza Strip. Hamas has largely re-established its presence in the rest of the territory.

In a conversation with journalists, Netanyahu stated that he would hold important talks with President Trump at the end of the month on how to ensure the implementation of the second phase of the plan. An Israeli government spokeswoman announced on Monday that the meeting would take place on December 29.

After meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Jerusalem on Sunday, Netanyahu reiterated that Hamas's rule in Gaza must end, and that the armed group must fulfill "its obligation" to lay down its arms and achieve demilitarization of the sector.

Later, speaking to Israeli ambassadors and diplomats, he expressed skepticism about whether the planned multinational forces would be able to disarm Hamas.

Lebanese President and Hezbollah Disagree on Expanding Talks with Israel05.12.25, 22:11 • 5083 views

"The question arises: our friends in America want to try to create an international force that will carry out this task. I said - please. Are there volunteers here? On the contrary, please," Netanyahu said, apparently doubting the willingness of foreign troops to disarm Hamas by force.

He further reiterated that Israel would ensure disarmament, saying: "It can be done the easy way, it can be done the hard way. But eventually it will be done." In an interview with The Associated Press, senior Hamas official Bassem Naim said his group was open to talks about "freezing or storing" its arsenal of weapons as a possible approach to resolving one of the most difficult problems.

"We are open to a comprehensive approach to avoid further escalation, clashes or explosions," Naim, a member of Hamas's political bureau, said in an interview in Qatar, where much of the group's leadership is based.

Hamas had previously refused to surrender its weapons without the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

He also stated that Israel had not fulfilled key ceasefire obligations, claiming that Gaza had not been flooded with humanitarian aid and the Rafah border crossing with Egypt had not been reopened.

Humanitarian organizations report a sharp increase in supplies to the sector, but they continue to face restrictions from Israel in their work and a lack of security. Last week, Israel stated its readiness to reopen Rafah — Gaza's main gateway to the world — but only for people to leave. Egypt and the Palestinians disagreed, insisting that Israel was obliged to open the crossing in both directions.

Trump's son-in-law Kushner and Civ Witkoff, along with Tony Blair, will lead the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip – The Telegraph 05.12.25, 17:34 • 4132 views

The ceasefire agreement halted a devastating two-year Israeli offensive in Gaza, triggered by deadly Hamas attacks and mass hostage-taking in southern Israel.

The first phase of the peace plan included the return of 20 living hostages and the remains of 28 deceased hostages remaining in Gaza. In exchange for the release of living hostages, Israel handed over nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. For each Israeli hostage handed over, Israel returns the bodies of 15 Palestinians.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World