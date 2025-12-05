Lebanese President and Hezbollah Disagree on Expanding Talks with Israel

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun defended his decision to expand talks with Israel, calling it a way to avoid further violence, while the leader of the armed group Hezbollah publicly called the move a mistake, highlighting deep divisions in the country's political leadership. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Israel and Lebanon on Wednesday sent civilian envoys to the military committee overseeing the ceasefire. This move fulfilled a months-long US demand to expand talks in line with President Donald Trump's Middle East peace agenda.

President Aoun told UN Security Council representatives that Lebanon "accepted the option of negotiations with Israel" and that "there is no turning back."

According to Aoun, these negotiations are primarily aimed at:

Cessation of hostilities carried out by Israel on Lebanese territory.

Ensuring the return of prisoners.

Drawing up a timetable for the withdrawal of troops from occupied areas.

Resolving disputed issues along the "Blue Line" (a UN-drawn line separating Israel from Lebanon).

Lebanon and Israel have officially been hostile states for over 70 years, and meetings between their civilian officials have always been extremely rare.

