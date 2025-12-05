Lebanese President and Hezbollah Disagree on Expanding Talks with Israel

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
06:15 PM • 4644 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
03:45 PM • 11350 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
02:41 PM • 14610 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 32104 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 26502 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 30472 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 42289 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 48764 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 41442 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 73685 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3m/s
85%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 27143 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 14808 views
Denmark to reduce aid to Ukraine in 2026December 5, 02:12 PM • 3670 views
Sikorski called Nawrocki's demands for apologies and gratitude from Ukraine "disgusting" but invited Zelenskyy to visit03:02 PM • 3980 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly05:32 PM • 7530 views
Publications
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly05:32 PM • 7552 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 27152 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 32104 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 40437 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 73685 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Olena Zelenska
Andriy Hnatov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 14813 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 24525 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 27324 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 41192 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 40975 views
Actual
Technology
Airbus A320 series
The Diplomat
Su-57
FIFA (video game series)

Lebanese President and Hezbollah Disagree on Expanding Talks with Israel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun declared the "irreversibility" of expanding negotiations with Israel to end the violence, while Hezbollah publicly criticized the move as a political mistake.

Lebanese President and Hezbollah Disagree on Expanding Talks with Israel

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun defended his decision to expand talks with Israel, calling it a way to avoid further violence, while the leader of the armed group Hezbollah publicly called the move a mistake, highlighting deep divisions in the country's political leadership. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Israel and Lebanon on Wednesday sent civilian envoys to the military committee overseeing the ceasefire. This move fulfilled a months-long US demand to expand talks in line with President Donald Trump's Middle East peace agenda.

Part. Iraq revoked its recognition of Hezbollah and the Houthis as terrorists, calling it a "mistake"

President Aoun told UN Security Council representatives that Lebanon "accepted the option of negotiations with Israel" and that "there is no turning back."

According to Aoun, these negotiations are primarily aimed at:

  • Cessation of hostilities carried out by Israel on Lebanese territory.
    • Ensuring the return of prisoners.
      • Drawing up a timetable for the withdrawal of troops from occupied areas.
        • Resolving disputed issues along the "Blue Line" (a UN-drawn line separating Israel from Lebanon).

          Lebanon and Israel have officially been hostile states for over 70 years, and meetings between their civilian officials have always been extremely rare.

          Part. Turkey, Egypt and Qatar discuss second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal - media

          Stepan Haftko

          PoliticsNews of the World
          United Nations Security Council
          Israel
          Reuters
          Iraq
          Lebanon
          Donald Trump