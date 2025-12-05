$42.180.02
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
11:17 AM • 20296 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 19824 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 25679 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 38568 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 46435 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 39746 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 68694 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 35027 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 58036 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Trump's son-in-law Kushner and Civ Witkoff, along with Tony Blair, will lead the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip – The Telegraph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, his associate Steve Witkoff, and Tony Blair will play a key role in the reconstruction and governance of the war-torn Gaza Strip. Their involvement in resolving the Gaza conflict is part of new US plans, expected to be announced this month.

Trump's son-in-law Kushner and Civ Witkoff, along with Tony Blair, will lead the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip – The Telegraph

According to new US plans, expected to be announced this month, Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, his associate Steve Witkoff, and Tony Blair will play a key role in the reconstruction and governance of the war-torn Gaza Strip. This was reported by The Telegraph, writes UNN.

Details

Western officials said that these trusted individuals, who played a key role in securing the ceasefire, will now help govern the Gaza Strip.

It is reported that the "moment of truth" for reconstruction came after Hamas agreed to disarm. It should be noted that Kushner and Witkoff are also centrally involved in US efforts to end the war in Ukraine. 

Recall

Former British Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair became the first appointed member of the new "Peace Council" chaired by Trump. This council will temporarily control the administration of the Gaza Strip if Hamas accepts the American plan to end the war.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that Hamas would be disarmed. This came after reports that the US was considering continuing to rebuild parts of Gaza even if militants did not lay down their arms.

Trump plans to announce the transition to the second phase of the Palestinian-Israeli settlement and present a new governance structure for the Gaza Strip before Christmas. 

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Israel
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States
Gaza Strip
