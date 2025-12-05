Trump's son-in-law Kushner and Civ Witkoff, along with Tony Blair, will lead the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip – The Telegraph

According to new US plans, expected to be announced this month, Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, his associate Steve Witkoff, and Tony Blair will play a key role in the reconstruction and governance of the war-torn Gaza Strip. This was reported by The Telegraph, writes UNN.

Details

Western officials said that these trusted individuals, who played a key role in securing the ceasefire, will now help govern the Gaza Strip.

It is reported that the "moment of truth" for reconstruction came after Hamas agreed to disarm. It should be noted that Kushner and Witkoff are also centrally involved in US efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Recall

Former British Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair became the first appointed member of the new "Peace Council" chaired by Trump. This council will temporarily control the administration of the Gaza Strip if Hamas accepts the American plan to end the war.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that Hamas would be disarmed. This came after reports that the US was considering continuing to rebuild parts of Gaza even if militants did not lay down their arms.

Trump plans to announce the transition to the second phase of the Palestinian-Israeli settlement and present a new governance structure for the Gaza Strip before Christmas.