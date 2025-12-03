Israel to open Rafah border crossing to allow Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip

Israel announced on Wednesday plans to reopen the Rafah border crossing in the coming days to allow Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip. This is a significant development for thousands of sick and wounded people who have been cut off from essential medical care for two years due to Gaza's shattered healthcare system. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

However, according to media reports, the decision is accompanied by significant complications and disputes. Israel demands that Palestinians wishing to leave obtain prior approval from Israeli and Egyptian security services, although the criteria for such approval remain unclear.

Israel claims that until all hostages captured by Hamas on October 7, 2023, are released, it will only allow Palestinians to exit Gaza, but not enter.

In turn, Egypt insists on the immediate opening of the crossing in both directions, which would allow Palestinians from Egypt to enter Gaza. This position stems from Cairo's strong opposition to the permanent resettlement of Palestinian refugees on its territory.

Before the war, Rafah was the only border crossing connecting the Gaza Strip with a country other than Israel. The World Health Organization reports that over 16,500 sick and wounded people are in urgent need of medical care outside the Gaza Strip.

The resumption of operations at the crossing, which was severely damaged during the fighting, also depends on the completion of logistical procedures by the European Union mission.

