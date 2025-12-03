Israel to open Rafah border crossing to allow Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip

$42.330.01
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 12346 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
01:24 PM • 16792 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
01:22 PM • 15444 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 20506 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 21238 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 23552 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 29149 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 36813 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 30475 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talks
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu
In Russia, the Druzhba oil pipeline was blown up again
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how
China's Foreign Ministry stated that using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine would not contribute to ending the war
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine
Publications
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health "turns a blind eye" to tragedies at Odrex
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
Israel to open Rafah border crossing to allow Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

The Rafah border crossing, to allow Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip to leave its territory, may be opened by Israel in the coming days.

Israel to open Rafah border crossing to allow Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip

Israel announced on Wednesday plans to reopen the Rafah border crossing in the coming days to allow Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip. This is a significant development for thousands of sick and wounded people who have been cut off from essential medical care for two years due to Gaza's shattered healthcare system. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

However, according to media reports, the decision is accompanied by significant complications and disputes. Israel demands that Palestinians wishing to leave obtain prior approval from Israeli and Egyptian security services, although the criteria for such approval remain unclear.

Part. Israel and the US discuss the fate of Hamas militants in the Rafah tunnels, where about 200 fighters are trapped

Israel claims that until all hostages captured by Hamas on October 7, 2023, are released, it will only allow Palestinians to exit Gaza, but not enter.

In turn, Egypt insists on the immediate opening of the crossing in both directions, which would allow Palestinians from Egypt to enter Gaza. This position stems from Cairo's strong opposition to the permanent resettlement of Palestinian refugees on its territory.

Part. Hamas strengthens control over Gaza despite international negotiations

Before the war, Rafah was the only border crossing connecting the Gaza Strip with a country other than Israel. The World Health Organization reports that over 16,500 sick and wounded people are in urgent need of medical care outside the Gaza Strip.

The resumption of operations at the crossing, which was severely damaged during the fighting, also depends on the completion of logistical procedures by the European Union mission.

Part. UN Security Council begins negotiations on US draft for international forces in Gaza

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Israel
Gaza Strip
The State of Palestine