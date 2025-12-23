"We will never leave Gaza": Israeli Defense Minister refutes rumors of enclave resettlement, but confirms military presence

$42.150.10
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
03:42 PM • 9742 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 13904 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 23340 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
December 23, 11:41 AM • 20004 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 25426 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 15824 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
December 23, 08:27 AM • 17078 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 22607 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 38206 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Putin is not interested in compromises, concessions from Ukraine will not stop him - former US Secretary of State Blinken
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season
Russia's economy allows the Kremlin to continue the war against Ukraine and profit from it - CPD
A NABU agent turned out to be a Russian citizen who was serving time for fraud - the former head of the judicial administration revealed details of the high-profile criminal case
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 13891 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 87680 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailer
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world record
"We will never leave Gaza": Israeli Defense Minister refutes rumors of enclave resettlement, but confirms military presence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

The Israeli Ministry of Defense denied the government's intentions to restore civilian settlements in the Gaza Strip, stating that the military presence would be purely for security purposes. This position contradicts the "Trump Plan" for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave.

"We will never leave Gaza": Israeli Defense Minister refutes rumors of enclave resettlement, but confirms military presence

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday denied the government's intention to restore civilian settlements in the Gaza Strip. This statement came after his previous words, which many interpreted as a plan to recolonize the enclave. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The official clarification is aimed at easing tensions around US President Donald Trump's peace plan, which envisages a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Speaking in the settlement of Beit El in the West Bank, Katz initially announced his intention to create "Nahal" type units in the northern part of Gaza. Historically, these units combined military service with agricultural activities and the development of new communities. This caused outrage on the Palestinian side and concern among international mediators.

Israel approves 19 new settlements in West Bank: historical record set21.12.25, 21:59 • 3496 views

Subsequently, the minister's office issued a clarification, emphasizing that the military presence would be purely for security purposes.

We are deep in Gaza and will never leave all of Gaza. That will never happen. We are there to protect, to prevent what happened 

— Katz said, referring to the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

He also added in his official statement: "the government has no intention of establishing settlements in the Gaza Strip."

Conflict with Trump's peace plan

Katz's position on a permanent military presence directly contradicts the "Trump Plan," signed in October 2025. According to this document, Israel is to gradually withdraw all forces from the enclave, transferring control to international stabilization forces and a Palestinian technocratic administration.

Hamas's reaction to the Israeli minister's words was immediate. Group spokesman Hazem Qassem called these statements "a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement" and "completely contrary" to the peace agreements.

Currently, Israel is trying to balance between the pressure of right-wing political forces within the country, which demand the return of settlements to Gaza (liquidated in 2005), and Washington's demands to comply with the terms of a peaceful settlement.

Second phase of Gaza peace expected in early 2026 – Turkish Foreign Ministry22.12.25, 18:55 • 3434 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
