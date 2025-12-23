"We will never leave Gaza": Israeli Defense Minister refutes rumors of enclave resettlement, but confirms military presence

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday denied the government's intention to restore civilian settlements in the Gaza Strip. This statement came after his previous words, which many interpreted as a plan to recolonize the enclave. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

The official clarification is aimed at easing tensions around US President Donald Trump's peace plan, which envisages a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Speaking in the settlement of Beit El in the West Bank, Katz initially announced his intention to create "Nahal" type units in the northern part of Gaza. Historically, these units combined military service with agricultural activities and the development of new communities. This caused outrage on the Palestinian side and concern among international mediators.

Subsequently, the minister's office issued a clarification, emphasizing that the military presence would be purely for security purposes.

We are deep in Gaza and will never leave all of Gaza. That will never happen. We are there to protect, to prevent what happened — Katz said, referring to the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

He also added in his official statement: "the government has no intention of establishing settlements in the Gaza Strip."

Conflict with Trump's peace plan

Katz's position on a permanent military presence directly contradicts the "Trump Plan," signed in October 2025. According to this document, Israel is to gradually withdraw all forces from the enclave, transferring control to international stabilization forces and a Palestinian technocratic administration.

Hamas's reaction to the Israeli minister's words was immediate. Group spokesman Hazem Qassem called these statements "a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement" and "completely contrary" to the peace agreements.

Currently, Israel is trying to balance between the pressure of right-wing political forces within the country, which demand the return of settlements to Gaza (liquidated in 2005), and Washington's demands to comply with the terms of a peaceful settlement.

