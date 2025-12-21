Israel approves 19 new settlements in West Bank: historical record set

Photo: Reuters

The Israeli government has officially approved the construction of 19 new Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank. This decision is another step in the policy of expanding Israel's presence, which, according to international observers, makes the creation of an independent Palestinian state almost impossible. This is reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Peace Now organization, under the current government, the number of settlements has increased by almost 50%: from 141 in 2022 to 210 after the latest approval. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated that this step brought the number of new settlements in recent years to 69, which is a new record.

The new government decision legalizes some previously established outposts and allows construction on lands from which Palestinians were evicted. In addition, Israel approved the restoration of the Kadim and Ghanim settlements. They were liquidated back in 2005, and until March 2023, Israelis were legally prohibited from returning there.

These actions come amid diplomatic pressure from the United States, which is trying to advance the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which has been in effect since October 10.

Settlements are considered illegal under international law because they fragment the territory claimed by Palestinians. Currently, more than 500,000 Jews live in the West Bank, and another 200,000 in East Jerusalem. Despite protests from the international community, Israel continues its policy of land confiscation, arguing it on security issues and historical rights.

