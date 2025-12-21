Israel approves 19 new settlements in West Bank: historical record set

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 11557 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 21514 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 23204 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 37576 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 65274 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 71179 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 43745 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 37104 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 38761 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 44102 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.4m/s
94%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russians will celebrate 2026 in austerity mode - intelligenceDecember 21, 10:37 AM • 9488 views
Zelenskyy announced the need for consultations with European partners after the work of the Ukrainian team in the USADecember 21, 10:52 AM • 6500 views
A new American reconnaissance aircraft was spotted over the Black Sea - Crimean WindPhotoDecember 21, 01:13 PM • 12226 views
Cases of leprosy recorded in Croatia and Romania: authorities assure there is no risk of spreadDecember 21, 01:14 PM • 4648 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhoto02:01 PM • 14230 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhoto02:01 PM • 14339 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 39175 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 71181 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 109878 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 80260 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Mark Rutte
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 15592 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 17586 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 29878 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 50459 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 35585 views
Actual
Social network
The Guardian
Technology
Heating
Gold

Israel approves 19 new settlements in West Bank: historical record set

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The Israeli government has approved the construction of 19 new Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, increasing their number to 210. This decision legalizes previously established outposts and allows construction on lands from which Palestinians have been evicted.

Israel approves 19 new settlements in West Bank: historical record set
Photo: Reuters

The Israeli government has officially approved the construction of 19 new Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank. This decision is another step in the policy of expanding Israel's presence, which, according to international observers, makes the creation of an independent Palestinian state almost impossible. This is reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Peace Now organization, under the current government, the number of settlements has increased by almost 50%: from 141 in 2022 to 210 after the latest approval. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated that this step brought the number of new settlements in recent years to 69, which is a new record.

Israel denied entry to the West Bank to six Canadian Members of Parliament17.12.25, 07:52 • 3375 views

This step brought the number of new settlements in recent years to 69, which is a new record 

– emphasized Smotrich, who is one of the main ideologues of the settlement movement.

The new government decision legalizes some previously established outposts and allows construction on lands from which Palestinians were evicted. In addition, Israel approved the restoration of the Kadim and Ghanim settlements. They were liquidated back in 2005, and until March 2023, Israelis were legally prohibited from returning there.

The next step in the Gaza process is the appointment of a Peace Council - Rubio19.12.25, 19:32 • 4245 views

These actions come amid diplomatic pressure from the United States, which is trying to advance the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which has been in effect since October 10.

Settlements are considered illegal under international law because they fragment the territory claimed by Palestinians. Currently, more than 500,000 Jews live in the West Bank, and another 200,000 in East Jerusalem. Despite protests from the international community, Israel continues its policy of land confiscation, arguing it on security issues and historical rights.

UN halves food rations in Gaza, blaming Israeli restrictions15.12.25, 22:43 • 3692 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Real estate
Canada
Gaza Strip