UN halves food rations in Gaza, blaming Israeli restrictions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

The UN has halved food rations in Gaza due to Israeli restrictions on humanitarian aid. This has resulted in families receiving only half of their minimum caloric needs.

UN halves food rations in Gaza, blaming Israeli restrictions
Photo: AP

The United Nations has been forced to halve food rations for the population of the Gaza Strip, citing restrictions that Israel continues to impose on humanitarian efforts. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters on Monday that due to "ongoing restrictions affecting the ability to deliver sufficient volumes of aid," UN partners have been forced to reduce the amount of aid to one shipment per family, covering only half of the minimum caloric needs until the end of the month.

Hamas: Israel's killing of commander threatens viability of Gaza ceasefire14.12.25, 17:01 • 4958 views

Haq clarified that he blames Israel's restrictions on:

  • Checkpoints for aid.
    • Types of items allowed to be imported.
      • Number of visas for humanitarian workers.

        The drastic reduction in aid underscores the fragility of humanitarian operations in Gaza, despite a ceasefire that should have allowed more resources to enter. According to the UN, current supplies are only a fraction of what is needed, while the onset of winter exacerbates the urgency of the situation.

        Hamas threatens to disrupt the next phase of the Gaza truce, demanding more pressure on Israel09.12.25, 17:16 • 3153 views

        Stepan Haftko

        News of the World
        Israel
        charity
        Bloomberg L.P.
        Gaza Strip