Hamas: Israel's killing of commander threatens viability of Gaza ceasefire

Photo: Reuters

The chief Hamas negotiator said on Sunday that Israel's killing of a senior militant commander jeopardizes the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

It is about senior commander Raed Said and three of his associates who died on Saturday.

The Hamas leader called on US President Donald Trump to demand that Israel abide by the terms of the truce. Thousands of militant supporters gathered in the center of Gaza City for the funeral of those killed.

