December 13, 03:54 PM • 17164 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 31598 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 24402 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 24362 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 21534 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 15410 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 16004 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 15209 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 13465 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 13841 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Israel announces elimination of senior Hamas commander in Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

The Israel Defense Forces announced the elimination of Raed Saed, one of Hamas's commanders. This occurred in response to an attack that wounded two Israeli soldiers.

Israel announces elimination of senior Hamas commander in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported the elimination of one of the high-ranking commanders of the Hamas terrorist organization, Raed Saed. This is the most high-profile killing of a Hamas leader since the announcement of a truce in Gaza. This is reported by the agency Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that Raed Saed was eliminated in response to Saturday's Hamas attack, during which an explosive device wounded two Israeli soldiers.

According to Israeli sources, Saed was involved in the creation and development of a weapons manufacturing network and was the deputy commander of Hamas' armed wing. He was eliminated by a car strike: according to Hamas-controlled medical services, 5 people were killed and at least 25 were injured in the strike. Hamas has not yet confirmed Saed's death.

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the second phase of the US-brokered plan to end the war in Gaza is close, but key issues have not yet been resolved. 

At the same time, the Hamas leader threatens not to proceed to the next stage of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, demanding increased pressure on Israel. Key demands include opening the border crossing, stopping deadly strikes, and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Hamas leader Muhammad Sinwar eliminated in Gaza - Netanyahu28.05.25, 17:15 • 3376 views

Vita Zelenetska

