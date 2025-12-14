Israel announces elimination of senior Hamas commander in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported the elimination of one of the high-ranking commanders of the Hamas terrorist organization, Raed Saed. This is the most high-profile killing of a Hamas leader since the announcement of a truce in Gaza. This is reported by the agency Reuters, according to UNN.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that Raed Saed was eliminated in response to Saturday's Hamas attack, during which an explosive device wounded two Israeli soldiers.

According to Israeli sources, Saed was involved in the creation and development of a weapons manufacturing network and was the deputy commander of Hamas' armed wing. He was eliminated by a car strike: according to Hamas-controlled medical services, 5 people were killed and at least 25 were injured in the strike. Hamas has not yet confirmed Saed's death.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the second phase of the US-brokered plan to end the war in Gaza is close, but key issues have not yet been resolved.

At the same time, the Hamas leader threatens not to proceed to the next stage of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, demanding increased pressure on Israel. Key demands include opening the border crossing, stopping deadly strikes, and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid.

