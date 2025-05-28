Hamas leader Muhammad Sinwar eliminated in Gaza - Netanyahu

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 7040 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
12:43 PM • 23550 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 38904 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 44074 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 61881 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 138714 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 64683 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 133119 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 184544 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 113412 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news

Drone attack in the Moscow region: the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported what was hit and why it is important

May 28, 06:58 AM • 25816 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

May 28, 07:26 AM • 67384 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

May 28, 07:37 AM • 45693 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 75686 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 23577 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 24559 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 133130 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 146692 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 151988 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 184553 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 14581 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 76500 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 47910 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 52942 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 120650 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

Hamas leader Muhammad Sinwar eliminated in Gaza - Netanyahu

Kyiv • UNN

 • 758 views

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that Israel eliminated Hamas leader Muhammad Sinwar. He directed the October 7 attack and the kidnapping of soldier Shalit in 2006.

Hamas leader Muhammad Sinwar eliminated in Gaza - Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a speech in the Knesset that the Israel Defense Forces eliminated Hamas terrorist group leader Mohammed Sinwar in the Gaza Strip earlier this month. This was reported by the Times of Israel, writes UNN.

We eliminated Mohammed Deif, (Ismail) Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Sinwar 

Netanyahu said.

The main military leader of the terrorist group, Mohammed Sinwar, was killed as a result of an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis.

In the last two days, we have experienced a sharp turn towards the complete defeat of Hamas 

Netanyahu added.

He also stressed that Israel is "taking control of food distribution." This refers to a new aid distribution system in Gaza run by a US-backed group.

What is known about the eliminated militant

Mohammed Sinwar was the younger brother of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was eliminated in October 2024. Israeli security services suspected that Mohammed was one of the leaders of the attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Sinwar was considered one of the most influential Hamas commanders, who was actively wanted for participating in terrorist attacks against Israel. In particular, he kidnapped Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit in 2006.

Addition

During an undercover operation, Israeli special forces infiltrated the house of a high-ranking member of the military wing of the Popular Resistance Committees, Ahmed Sarhan, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, and eliminated him.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Israel
Yahya Sinwar
Israel Defense Forces
Ismail Haniyeh
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Gaza Strip
Brent
$64.24
Bitcoin
$107,522.90
S&P 500
$5,905.19
Tesla
$361.27
Газ TTF
$36.99
Золото
$3,329.06
Ethereum
$2,629.14