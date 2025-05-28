Hamas leader Muhammad Sinwar eliminated in Gaza - Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a speech in the Knesset that the Israel Defense Forces eliminated Hamas terrorist group leader Mohammed Sinwar in the Gaza Strip earlier this month. This was reported by the Times of Israel, writes UNN.

We eliminated Mohammed Deif, (Ismail) Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Sinwar Netanyahu said.

The main military leader of the terrorist group, Mohammed Sinwar, was killed as a result of an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis.

In the last two days, we have experienced a sharp turn towards the complete defeat of Hamas Netanyahu added.

He also stressed that Israel is "taking control of food distribution." This refers to a new aid distribution system in Gaza run by a US-backed group.

What is known about the eliminated militant

Mohammed Sinwar was the younger brother of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was eliminated in October 2024. Israeli security services suspected that Mohammed was one of the leaders of the attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Sinwar was considered one of the most influential Hamas commanders, who was actively wanted for participating in terrorist attacks against Israel. In particular, he kidnapped Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit in 2006.

Addition

During an undercover operation, Israeli special forces infiltrated the house of a high-ranking member of the military wing of the Popular Resistance Committees, Ahmed Sarhan, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, and eliminated him.