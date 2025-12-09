ukenru
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadership
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in London
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Hamas threatens to disrupt the next phase of the Gaza truce, demanding more pressure on Israel

The Hamas leader threatens not to proceed to the next phase of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, demanding increased pressure on Israel. Key demands include opening the border crossing, ending deadly strikes, and ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid.

Hamas threatens to disrupt the next phase of the Gaza truce, demanding more pressure on Israel

The Hamas leader on Tuesday threatened not to proceed to the next stage of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, demanding increased pressure on Israel. Key demands include the immediate opening of a key border crossing, an end to deadly strikes, and ensuring more humanitarian aid reaches the Palestinian territory. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

This statement comes amid the Israeli government's readiness to move to the next, more complex stage of the agreement, as well as a call for militants to return the remains of the last Israeli hostage held in Gaza.

Syrian leader accuses Israel of fighting 'ghosts' after Gaza war

Hussam Badran, a member of Hamas' political wing, called for "full implementation of all first-stage conditions" before moving forward. This includes an end to the constant demolition of Palestinian homes in territories still controlled by Israel.

Context

According to Palestinian health authorities, at least 376 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military operations in Gaza since the ceasefire came into effect on October 10.

Israel, for its part, accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire, justifying its strikes as a response to attacks on its soldiers. However, Palestinian officials claim that women and children were among the dead, and some strikes occurred in the so-called "safe zone."

Netanyahu announced the proximity of the second phase of the plan to end the war in Gaza

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Associated Press
Israel
charity
Gaza Strip