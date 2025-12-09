Hamas threatens to disrupt the next phase of the Gaza truce, demanding more pressure on Israel

The Hamas leader on Tuesday threatened not to proceed to the next stage of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, demanding increased pressure on Israel. Key demands include the immediate opening of a key border crossing, an end to deadly strikes, and ensuring more humanitarian aid reaches the Palestinian territory. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

This statement comes amid the Israeli government's readiness to move to the next, more complex stage of the agreement, as well as a call for militants to return the remains of the last Israeli hostage held in Gaza.

Hussam Badran, a member of Hamas' political wing, called for "full implementation of all first-stage conditions" before moving forward. This includes an end to the constant demolition of Palestinian homes in territories still controlled by Israel.

Context

According to Palestinian health authorities, at least 376 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military operations in Gaza since the ceasefire came into effect on October 10.

Israel, for its part, accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire, justifying its strikes as a response to attacks on its soldiers. However, Palestinian officials claim that women and children were among the dead, and some strikes occurred in the so-called "safe zone."

