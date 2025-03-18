Scandal surrounding the Eurovision-2025 clip: Estonian singer "united" Ukrainians and Russians in working on his clip
Estonian artist Tommy Cash has released a clip, which was worked on by a Ukrainian cameraman and a Russian producer. Previously, the singer collaborated with Russians and visited the occupied Crimea.
The artist Tommy Cash, who will represent Estonia at Eurovision 2025, has released a clip on the network for the song with which he will perform at the song contest. This work was worked on by a team of representatives from Ukraine and Russia, writes UNN.
The musical composition "Espresso Macchiato" by the Estonian performer blew up the network. But more interesting was the composition of the team that worked on the clip for it. The operator was Ukrainian Dmytro Nedrya, who shot the famous film "I, Pobeda and Berlin" based on the story of Kuzma Scriabin, choreographer - Kostiantyn Koval.
And here is the producer of the clip – Russian Alina Pyazok, who previously collaborated with artists from the Russian Federation. The girl posted a video on her social media page and indicated the composition of the team, emphasizing the citizenship of each of them, marking it with a flag.
Later, supposedly due to a scandal on the network, the producer removed the emoticons, and later completely removed the list of names that worked on the clip from under the post.
This is not Tommy Cash's first collaboration with Russians. In 2015, the singer recorded a clip with the Russian group Little Big, which was supposed to represent Russia at Eurovision 2020, which did not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2021, the artist visited the temporarily occupied Crimea, and in 2022 he refused to express a clear position on the full-scale invasion.
