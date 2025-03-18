Scandal surrounding the Eurovision-2025 clip: Estonian singer "united" Ukrainians and Russians in working on his clip

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16597 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107088 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168819 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106378 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342939 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173452 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144793 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196104 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124827 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108146 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160094 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38149 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85686 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23759 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20625 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20629 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23763 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38153 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47206 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135793 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Scandal surrounding the Eurovision-2025 clip: Estonian singer "united" Ukrainians and Russians in working on his clip

Kyiv • UNN

 • 129630 views

Estonian artist Tommy Cash has released a clip, which was worked on by a Ukrainian cameraman and a Russian producer. Previously, the singer collaborated with Russians and visited the occupied Crimea.

Scandal surrounding the Eurovision-2025 clip: Estonian singer "united" Ukrainians and Russians in working on his clip

The artist Tommy Cash, who will represent Estonia at Eurovision 2025, has released a clip on the network for the song with which he will perform at the song contest. This work was worked on by a team of representatives from Ukraine and Russia, writes UNN.

The musical composition "Espresso Macchiato" by the Estonian performer blew up the network. But more interesting was the composition of the team that worked on the clip for it. The operator was Ukrainian Dmytro Nedrya, who shot the famous film "I, Pobeda and Berlin" based on the story of Kuzma Scriabin, choreographer - Kostiantyn Koval.

And here is the producer of the clip – Russian Alina Pyazok, who previously collaborated with artists from the Russian Federation. The girl posted a video on her social media page and indicated the composition of the team, emphasizing the citizenship of each of them, marking it with a flag.

Later, supposedly due to a scandal on the network, the producer removed the emoticons, and later completely removed the list of names that worked on the clip from under the post.

This is not Tommy Cash's first collaboration with Russians. In 2015, the singer recorded a clip with the Russian group Little Big, which was supposed to represent Russia at Eurovision 2020, which did not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2021, the artist visited the temporarily occupied Crimea, and in 2022 he refused to express a clear position on the full-scale invasion.

Let us remind you

UNN reported that the Finnish singer was forced to change the number at Eurovision due to "excessive sexuality". 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

CultureUNN Lite
Estonia
