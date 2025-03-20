Russian troops in Kursk region used perfidy: ISW told the details of the war crime
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops used blue identification marks to covertly attack Ukrainian positions. According to ISW, such actions may qualify as perfidy, which is a war crime.
The military of the Russian Federation used perfidy during the operation in the Kursk region. This is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.
Details
Analysts cite the words of the commander of the "Akhmat" special unit apti alaudinov, who said that Russian troops used blue insulation signs during the operation, during which they used an underground pipeline to covertly attack Ukrainian positions in the Kursk region.
Alaudinov claimed that Russian troops used blue tape to "prevent Ukrainian soldiers from understanding what was happening" and to make Ukrainian forces "think that their units were advancing.
Alaudinov also claimed that Russian forces tried to "create panic" in the Ukrainian ranks, allowing Russian forces to "cause maximum damage" while Ukrainian forces "sorted things out." At the same time, Russian troops "had to have a blue ribbon for the first 24 hours of the operation, and then replace it with a red one," which Russian forces use for recognition.
Alaudinov described Russia's recent tactics of deception, which can be equated to perfidy - a war crime under the Geneva Convention.
The authors clarify that the Geneva Convention defines perfidy as "actions that are intended to inspire the confidence of the enemy, to make him believe that he has the right to protection and is obliged to provide such protection in accordance with the norms of international law applicable during armed conflicts, in order to deceive him".
Let us remind you
It became known the other day that the USA informed Eurojust about its withdrawal from the group monitoring war crimes of the Russian Federation in Ukraine. The group itself, with the support of Eurojust, continues to work to support national investigations of the crime of aggression related to the war in Ukraine.
The invaders shot six Ukrainian soldiers: Lubinets says there is no accountability for war criminals23.01.25, 11:53 • 30407 views