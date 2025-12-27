New York prepares for powerful storm: hundreds of flights canceled

Photo: freepik

A storm warning has been issued in New York due to a powerful winter storm. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

According to the US National Weather Service, up to 13 centimeters of precipitation are expected in the city, and up to 28 centimeters in the north and northeast.

A total of 886 flights were canceled at John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia, and Newark airports. Local authorities urged residents to cancel non-essential trips and, if possible, stay at home.

Disruptions in air traffic were also recorded on the West Coast of the United States. The situation was particularly difficult in California, where storms were accompanied by heavy rains, strong winds, and floods.

According to American media, at least three people died in California. In areas northeast of Los Angeles, mudslides damaged homes and roads, cars were washed away by water, and trees were uprooted.

The US government extended and expanded the emergency regime in the energy sector for the northeastern states until January 15. The reasons were an accident at a large industrial facility and the approach of a powerful winter storm, which threatens to disrupt heating in thousands of homes.