Ukraine synchronized sanctions with Great Britain: the list includes citizens of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan, Singapore, and New Zealand

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on synchronizing sanctions with Great Britain against 8 individuals and 40 legal entities involved in the deportation of children and the supply of components for Russian weapons. Ukraine also imposed sanctions against 8 military leaders of South Sudan in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

Ukraine synchronized sanctions with Great Britain: the list includes citizens of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan, Singapore, and New Zealand

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on the synchronization of sanctions with Great Britain, as well as restrictions in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the President's Office.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed two decrees, which enacted the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

- the report says.

The first decision concerns the synchronization of sanctions with Great Britain. Restrictions were applied against eight individuals and 40 legal entities. These include, in particular, citizens of Russia, Azerbaijan, Singapore, and New Zealand, who are involved in the forced deportation and re-education of Ukrainian children, as well as in the supply of electronics and dual-use components to the Russian Federation, which are used to produce missiles and drones with which Russia strikes Ukrainian cities and communities.

The list of legal entities includes companies from Russia, Hong Kong, UAE, Thailand, Turkey, India, and Singapore, which, among other things, help the Russian Federation circumvent international sanctions and supply industrial machines, equipment for aviation technology, components for "Shaheds", computer chips, and other microelectronics for the Russian military-industrial complex. Also, some companies are involved in the activities of the Russian energy sector, the import of Russian oil, and ensuring the operation of the shadow fleet.

- it is noted in the message.

In total, Ukraine has synchronized 14 packages of partners' sanctions this year, including two packages from the USA and Great Britain, eight from the European Union, and one each from Canada and Japan.

The second decision concerns supporting the proposals submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers and imposing sanctions in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the decision and regulation of the Council of the European Union regarding the situation in South Sudan.

Eight individuals belonging to the military leadership of South Sudan were sanctioned. They are involved not only in the continuation of hostilities and obstruction of peace negotiations, but also in acts of violence, including against women and children - murders, torture, rape, abductions, attacks on hospitals, schools, and churches. Among them are the Commander of the Defense Forces, the head of the Presidential Guard, and the Chief of the General Staff.

Recall

China announced sanctions against 20 American defense companies and 10 top executives over arms sales to Taiwan. The sanctions include freezing the companies' assets in China and banning individuals from doing business.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

